WARWICK – The plug has officially been pulled on the remainder of the R.I. Interscholastic League’s winter sports championships.
As a result of Friday’s joint announcement by Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health advising Rhode Islanders to stay home and avoid all non-essential crowds and also moving up the previously-scheduled April break for K-12 schools to next week, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League decided cancelled all remaining winter tournaments.
The best-of-three hockey finals in Division I and II were scheduled to begin Friday night at URI’s Boss Arena have been scrapped. So too are the Elite Eight rounds of the R.I. Open State Basketball Tournament that were slated to be held Saturday and Sunday at Rhode Island College.
In addition, the start of spring sports, originally slated for Monday, March 16, will be delayed for one week. The RIIL plans to remain in communication with its member schools to determine a new start date.
“The RIIL made every effort to keep the tournaments going and to give the student-athletes an opportunity to finish out their winter seasons. However, the league in conjunction with the Principals’ Committee on Athletics has determined that is not possible given the extenuating circumstances created by the COVID-19 health crisis,” said the Interscholastic League in a statement. “The RIIL will keep its member schools updated on any further developments and continues to ask for everyone’s cooperation during this challenging time.”
