Remembering former Cumberland High baseball standout John LaRose, who also pitched for PawSox & Red Sox

John LaRose – one of two Cumberland High alumni to go on and play baseball in the major leagues – passed away last Thursday. He was 69 with multiple folks close to him confirming that he was battling COVID-19 at the time of his death.
A 2003 inductee into the Cumberland High Athletic Hall of Fame, LaRose was a standout pitcher for the CHS baseball squad that captured the 1968 state championship. Between 1976 and 1980, he appeared in games for the Triple-A version of the Pawtucket Red Sox. His one and only appearance in an MLB game came with the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 20, 1978.
Former Cumberland High boys basketball head coach Tom O’Connor grew up with LaRose and was on the same side for many of LaRose’s dominant performances on the mound. Born in Pawtucket, LaRose grew up near the Cumberland police station that’s located within the Valley Falls section of the town. O’Connor hailed from Valley Falls and with LaRose, they attended the now-closed St. Patrick’s School.
“We grew up pretty close,” said O’Connor, noting that his baseball career with LaRose spanned Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion, and, of course, high school. They also played high school basketball.
One of the few times that O’Connor and LaRose weren’t on the same baseball team was one of the strolls down memory lane that O’Connor took when reached Monday. Both had been invited to a Red Sox-sponsored tryout that took place one weekend at McCoy Stadium. O’Connor was one year ahead of LaRose at Cumberland High School and was gearing up to attend the University of Notre Dame on a baseball scholarship.
“Frank Malzone [former Red Sox third baseman who spent 68 years in the organization] was running the tryout camp. I was on-deck and LaRose was brought in to pitch against me. He had always been on my team. I had never faced him and he had never faced me,” said O’Connor. “He comes in and has a big grin on his face. He wasn’t crazy, but you didn’t know what he was going to do.
“The first pitch he threw went right behind my head. Malzone walked right out on to the infield grass and said, ‘Stop messing around!’ We both laughed. I hit a rope on the next pitch, then he threw one under my chin,” O’Connor added. “He was a tough competitor. Quiet, but intense.”
Fellow 1968 Cumberland graduate Brad Dean faced LaRose in intrasquad scrimmages. Dean batted from the left side and LaRose threw lefthanded. Needless to say, it made for an uncomfortable at-bat. Baseball-Reference listed LaRose at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.
“He wasn’t big, at least by today’s standards, but he had a great curveball,” said Dean.
The Clippers won three single-elimination games en route to the ’68 title. Each game followed a similar script with LaRose starting and dominating the opposition.
LaRose pitched the playoff opener and threw a one-hitter in 1-0 win over Pilgrim. The next game was supposed to be three days later, but it rained. That opened the door for LaRose to pitch in the second playoff game, a 2-0 shutout of North Kingstown.
“He threw a one-hitter in the first game and a two-hitter in the second game,” said O’Connor.
Benefitting from an additional day off due to rain on top of the predetermined three-day break following the win over NK, LaRose saved his best for last with the state title on the line. He threw a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts as Cumberland blanked Central, 2-0.
“In the three (playoff) games, he struck out 48 guys and gave up three hits,” said O’Connor. “It was the most impressive display I had ever seen. I watch high school baseball and follow it closely. There may have been better pitchers, but I don’t see how.”
“Standing out in left field, it gets pretty boring when a guy is striking out 8 guys,” said Dean with a laugh.
LaRose’s senior year at Cumberland marked the start of arm problems that followed him for the rest of his baseball career.
“I don’t know if he threw too much. He had scouts all over the place, but high school baseball is a tough thing to do in the spring in Rhode Island. You can’t be pitching seven innings twice a week,” said O’Connor.
LaRose was drafted twice but never signed with the New York Yankees, who drafted him in the third round in 1969, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who selected him in the first round in the secondary draft in January 1970.
“He felt they [the Yankees] didn’t offer him enough money and didn’t sign,” wrote Skip Tuetken in “Rhody Baseball Roots: The Rhode Island-Born Big Leaguers.”
As part of the section devoted to LaRose, Tuetken wrote, “Red Sox scout and fellow Rhode Islander Lefty Lefebvre asked LaRose to demonstrate that he wasn’t hurt.” Boston selected the local product with the 14th selection in the first round of the secondary phase of the June 1970 draft. That same year, LaRose pitched for Pawtucket at a time when the PawSox were known as Boston’s Double-A affiliate.
It would be a while before LaRose returned to McCoy Stadium. Arm troubles and service with the National Guard kept him off the Triple-A radar until the 1976 season. Used primarily as a starter for the PawSox in 1977, LaRose went 11-7 with a 3.04 ERA. He earned a spot on the International League’s All-Star team and was recognized with “John LaRose Night” at McCoy.
“Coming out of little Cumberland … not too shabby,” said Dean.
A move to the bullpen proved to agree with LaRose, who in 1978 posted a 1.60 ERA in 51 games. Serving as Pawtucket’s closer, he collected 15 saves in addition to 10 wins. Additionally, he was selected as that season’s top left-handed reliever in Triple A.
Current PawSox vice chairman Mike Tamburro shared that he needed a place to stay upon joining the Ben Mondor-led Pawtucket front office in 1977. Tamburro ended up renting LaRose’s apartment while the latter was busy pitching in winter ball.
“He was a soft-spoken gentleman who got the most out of his abilities and got a chance to pitch in the big leagues,” said Tamburro.
LaRose’s lone appearance with the BoSox saw him follow Mike Torrez to the mound at Tiger Stadium. Facing Detroit, LaRose allowed a home run to future All-Star second baseman Lou Whitaker as part of a two-inning stint that featured five runs on three hits.
LaRose was in the bullpen when the Sox played their historic one-game playoff against the Yankees to decide the 1978 division title. The story goes that LaRose was warming up in the eighth inning with Reggie Jackson, New York’s powerful lefthanded slugger, due up soon. Instead of a lefty-vs.-lefty matchup, Red Sox manager Don Zimmer chose to leave righthander Bob Stanley in to face Jackson, who blasted a solo home run that gave New York a three-run cushion. The Red Sox would rally but ultimately fell, 5-4.
“(LaRose) told me that Zimmer didn’t like lefthanders, which is what [former Red Sox southpaw] Bill Lee told him,” said O’Connor.
LaRose pitched 47 games for Pawtucket in 1979 and 34 games the following year before walking away from the game – at least in a professional sense. The owner of Upper Deck Baseball Academy, Dean said there were times when LaRose would stop by to see if he still had anything left in his arm. Just like in high school, Dean would stand in the batter’s box against LaRose.
“He was thinking about making a comeback … going down to Florida and pitching in an old-timer league,” said Dean.
LaRose started working at Foxwoods Resort Casino in 1992 and was still employed there at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Celestia C. (Salvas) LaRose and also leaves his brother David LaRose of Pawtucket.
