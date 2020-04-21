FOXBORO – After a one-year hiatus, Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement. The big lug of a tight end won’t be catching passes in a Patriots uniform, however.
Instead, Gronkowski is poised to become one of Tom Brady’s offensive options in Tampa Bay next season. The Patriots have reportedly agreed to trade Gronk along with a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in an exchange for a fourth-round selection in this week’s NFL Draft.
The news broke Tuesday afternoon and was later confirmed by Gronk’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, who reportedly texted the following to multiple reporters: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time."
Gronkowski still had one year remaining on his contract, hence the Patriots still owned his rights even though he didn’t play a single down for the team last season. He elected to step away after New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII, but Gronk never closed the door completely on an NFL career that spanned nine seasons (2010-18) and included five Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl titles.
Instead of distancing himself from the limelight, Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, continued to remain front and center. From serving as a studio analyst for Fox’s NFL coverage, to his recent appearance at Wrestlemania, to serving as a grand marshal for a NASCAR virtual racing event, Gronkowski has managed to keep busy while keeping the light on with regards to a possible return to pro football.
Now it appears after one season away from the grind, Gronkowski is set to get back after it with Brady, who like Gronk is seeking a fresh start after spending considerable time in New England.
The Patriots will now have two picks in the fourth round and are now down to two picks in the seventh round after trading one of them to Tampa Bay as part of the deal for Gronkowski.
