REPRESENTING RHODY: Dave Belisle lauds Smithfield Little League squad for resilient nature

He followed them closely throughout each of the three checkpoints that were successfully passed on the way to reaching the Holy Grail of Little League Baseball.
To Dave Belisle, resiliency has a nice ring to it when conjuring up the perfect word that encapsulates the Smithfield Major Division All-Star team. From besting last year’s state champ (Cumberland) en route to advancing out of the District IV bracket, to winning an astonishing seven elimination games between the state tournament and Metro Regional championship, there’s been a noticeable flair for the dramatic that has helped propel Smithfield to setting up shop this week in South Williamsport, Penn.
“They’re on a roll. They’re a good team,” said Belisle – two-time Little League World Series coach with Cumberland American (2011, 2014). “You definitely need to have an ace and they have one in (Connor) Curtis, but I like the catcher [Connor Queenan]. He’s a battler and a leader. He sets the tone.”
Depth was paramount in Cumberland American reaching the 2014 Little League World Series and has proven instrumental in the heights scaled this summer by Smithfield.
“They’re going to make pitchers work and drive up their pitch counts. They’ve got a good formula,” said Belisle, who was caught by the ESPN cameras last Friday while on site in Bristol, Conn. for Smithfield’s regional clincher.
“I went down to help out as an ambassador to the coaches and teams,” said Belisle, “but my heart was with Rhode Island.”
Belisle vividly remembers what it’s like to quickly turn the page after being crowned a regional champ and lock in on the next task at hand. That doesn’t mean the euphoria of accomplishments to date fades away while seeking to acclimate to the LLWS stage. Take the parade that Smithfield and the rest of the World Series participants partook in on Monday night while caravanning through the streets of downtown Williamsport.
“Every Smithfield kid is on a total high. It’s more than baseball right now. This is gravy. You go to that parade and your eyes are wide open,” said Belisle. “They’re going to get new equipment and have social time where they get to know the kids on the other teams.
“But as you get closer to the game, the focus begins to change. They’re practicing and making sure they’re locked in and focused,” Belisle added. “I don’t think you play with pressure once you get to the World Series. You play with more umph in your step. This Smithfield team knows what pressure is like. Everything else is gravy.”
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Smithfield all-stars face the Mountain Region champions from Henderson, Nev. in the opener of the double-elimination tournament. To Belisle, the blueprint of jumping on the opposition early and often is one that Smithfield is familiar with, doing exactly that last Friday against defending Metro Regional champion and three-time New York state champion Massapequa Coast.
“It’s so important to do well early on, it really is,” said Belisle. “Everyone is good there, but you want to match up against a team that mirrors you. That [Mountain] region mirrors the Metro. It should be a great first game.”
Smithfield is the first Rhode Island Little League team to advance to the World Series since the decision was made several years ago to redraw the regionals and place them and Connecticut in the same bracket as teams hailing from New Jersey and New York. Given the road that was traveled, it’s fair to say that the latest Rhode Island entry on the sport’s biggest stage has been battle tested in a way that in theory should enable for a smooth assimilation to the challenges in Williamsport.
“Originally, I was taken aback by it … the top two teams in New England now part of a power region,” said Belisle. “For Smithfield to come out of it so early in the birth of this current format, it shows how good Rhode Island baseball is. We’re a small state, but the competition at the Little League level is second to none.
“If they continue to have fun and not let the pressure of the moment get to them, they’ll be fine,” he delved further. “They certainly have the resiliency to win games in Williamsport, no doubt. Good for Smithfield and good for Rhode Island.”
