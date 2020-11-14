Here are the team standings and local placements from Saturday’s R.I. Cross-Country State Meet:
R.I. STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday – at Ponaganset High School
BOYS
Team scores
1. La Salle 24; 2. Bishop Hendricken 60; 3. North Kingstown 152; 4. Cumberland 166; 5. Chariho 166; 6. St. Raphael 171; 7. Smithfield 189; 8. East Greenwich 202; 9. Mount St. Charles 230; 10. Barrington 284; 11. Portsmouth 292; 12. Westerly 296; 13. Narragansett 329; 14. South Kingstown 335; 15. Prout 415.
Local placements (134 finishers)
4. Darius Kipyego (St. Raphael) 16:00; 13. Ryan Slaney (Mount St. Charles) 16:22; 16. Henry Dennen (Cumberland) 16:29; 21. Ceejay Laquerre (Mount St. Charles) 16:35; 26. Jack Pereira (St. Raphael) 16:42; 28. Ethan Carpenter (Cumberland) 16:47; 30. Garrett Dailey (Burrillville) 16:47; 32. Cole McCue (Cumberland) 16:49; 33. Pedro Mayol (St. Raphael) 16:53; 44. Jake Gilson (Cumberland) 17:11; 51. Andrew Worden (St. Raphael) 17:33; 59. Owen Molis (Cumberland) 17:51; 65. Drew Paskanik (Woonsocket) 17:57; 68. Ethan Fadden (Mount St. Charles) 18:00; 69. Ben Martins (Lincoln) 18:00; 70. Nathan Evans (Lincoln) 18:01; 74. Kaydn Reilly (St. Raphael) 18:17; 75. Ben Happenny (Mount St. Charles) 18:17; 76. Brendan Johnson (Cumberland) 18:19; 78. Owen Noecker (Mount St. Charles) 18:21; 79. Devin Richard (Burrillville) 18:25; 89. Matthew Donahue (Mount St. Charles) 18:39; 111. Charlie Dakai (Mount St. Charles) 19:21; 120. Patrick Macdonald (St. Raphael) 20:05; 126. Josh Farrell (St. Raphael) 20:56.
***
GIRLS
Team scores
1. La Salle 49; 2. East Greenwich 57; 3. North Kingstown 72; 4. Chariho 164; 5. South Kingstown 189; 6. Cumberland 195; 7. Portsmouth 203; 8. Barrington 205; 9. Westerly 227; 10. Classical 316; 11. Moses Brown 330; 12. Prout 354; 13. Burrillville 360; 14. Pilgrim 390; 15. Cranston East 414; 16. Smithfield 429; 17. Cranston West 452; 18. Ponaganset 493.
Local placements (142 finishers)
5. Rachael Mongeau (St. Raphael) 18:37; 15. Lucy Noris (Blackstone Valley Prep) 19:30; 24. Emmy Belvin (Mount St. Charles) 20:00; 33. Bailee Brown (Cumberland) 20:25; 39. Olivia Belt (Cumberland) 20:41; 48. Grace Carr (Cumberland) 21:07; 50. Elizabeth Pickering (Cumberland) 21:13; 51. Grace Belt (Cumberland) 21:15; 52. Susanna Henderson (Cumberland) 21:20; 61. Emma Peterson (Cumberland) 21:36; 62. Sequoia Drolet (Lincoln) 21:39; 69. Haley Allen (Burrillville) 21:55; 76. Tyla Forbes (St. Raphael) 22:01; 81. Kaitlyn Potter (Burrillville) 22:08; 86. Kaitlyn Pristawa (Burrillville) 22:24; 90. Madison Ludovici (Burrillville) 22:40; 96. Isabel Costa (Burrillville) 23:04; 102. Emily Allard (Burrillville) 23:19; 114. Brianalys Simono (Woonsocket) 23:45; 117. Cole Carson (Lincoln) 24:04; 124. Peyton Maelynn (Woonsocket) 24:26; 128. Victoria LaMentague (Burrillville) 24:53; 132. Nicole Dioh (Woonsocket) 25:49.
