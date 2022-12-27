RETURNING TO THEIR ROOTS: Koleks, Zancans share Wellness Center court last week

CUMBERLAND – The doors swing open to the Wellness Center. In walks Tyler Kolek, carrying his sneakers and dressed in Marquette practice attire. Older brother Brandon has been on the scene. He’s sporting a long sleeve shirt with the name of his school – Franklin Pierce University – emblazoned across the chest.
The Koleks are waiting for a few more to arrive. They’re officially known as the stragglers, though in fairness, it was a five-person caravan that like Brandon and Tyler had come to Cumberland High on a recent Friday afternoon to get up some shots.
Eventually, Jackson Zancan arrives with younger siblings Madi and Hunter in tow. Jessica Carroll, a guard on the UMass Dartmouth women’s basketball team, is part of the Zancan entourage, as is Friedrich Feldrappe, a native of Berlin who’s hooping it up as a freshman at the University of Saint Joseph, a school located in West Hartford.
Courtesy of Cumberland High Athletic Director Marty Crowley, access to the court was granted. No question, Crowley is a good man to set aside some time two days before Christmas so that three of the top point-getters in the history of Clipper boys basketball could continue honing their chosen craft. Still, there’s a method to the madness that’s rooted in ensuring that past successes are honored and remembered.
“Who you are now is because of who was here before you, and it’s not to be forgotten,” said Crowley, standing on the stairwell while laces were being tied and boastful chatter exchanged between the Koleks and the Zancans while they all sat in the bleachers.
How else did this gathering of Clipper greats get off the ground? Tyler Kolek was allowed to remain in his hometown for a few extra days after Marquette dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker to Providence, while Brandon Kolek and Jackson Zancan were both home for the holidays from their respective schools. (Zancan is a senior at UMass Dartmouth.)
One night after participating in a pregame ceremony that featured Brandon and Tyler standing with Crowley and Cumberland basketball head coach Gary Reedy, the two brothers along with Zancan and Feldrappe engaged in several entertaining games of 2-on-2 basketball. The teams featured Tyler and Zancan versus Brandon and Feldrappe, who at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds looks like he should be chasing down quarterbacks instead of loose balls.
“Shoutout to Mr. Crowley for letting us in here,” said Brandon Kolek, a fifth-year player heading down the home stretch of his college career.
So much for giving the feet a rest, catching one’s breath, and getting into the holiday spirit. College basketball players aren’t afforded much in the way of in-season breaks – it’s nothing but full speed ahead the moment the first game tips off in early November. In the eyes of Brandon and Tyler Kolek along with Zancan, they would rather spin a basketball on a familiar court than rest and reset.
“It’s great to be back in Cumberland and the Wellness Center,” said Brandon Kolek. “This was the place where we all improved – basketball-wise and maturity.”
Discussions centered on not letting the grass grow under one’s feet took a statistical twist. With the three of them sitting at the same table following the conclusion of an hour-plus session, the Koleks and Zancan engaged in playful ribbing regarding the top three-point shooter this season. For the record, Zancan is first (43 percent) followed by Tyler (41 percent) and Brandon (40 percent). Several times last Friday, Zancan showed off his range by burying contested threes while guarded by Feldrappe.
“You can’t take multiple days off. You’ll lose that touch,” said Brandon Kolek. “To have a gym right in our backyard is great.”
For the umpteenth time, the Cumberland High gym was the site of two brothers getting after it. Brandon would back Tyler down into the paint with the latter responding by taking the former off the dribble.
At times, the birds were chirping when one brother got the better of the other. The discussions were tame – a far cry from days of yore when the Koleks, in so many words, were told to head to their respective corners to cool off.
“Less fights now. That’s probably because we’re older now,” said Brandon Kolek.
“I grew up a little bit,” says Tyler, sporting a mischievous smile.
“Same competitiveness, especially with these two,” said Zancan.
The art of familiarity came into play when Tyler tossed one off the backboard with the ball taking a crazy bounce off the shot clock. There wasn’t a look of shock on his face, not by someone who’s no stranger to seeing basketballs travel in unorthodox directions in the Wellness Center.
“That’s why I can’t make layups now,” said Tyler.
Barbs and baskets aside, it’s clear the objectives were achieved on an afternoon where sentimentality mixed with sliding to the basket to secure rebounds.
“To be out here with my brother and Jackson is something I’ll cherish for sure,” said Brandon Kolek.
“You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing with certain people,” said Tyler Kolek. “You have to relish these moments when you have them.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
