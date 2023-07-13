Rhode Island Write on Sports camp interviews Friar basketball players

PROVIDENCE – Who’s got the first question? Okay, how about the second question?
Inside a room on the Providence College campus, a group of teenagers received the green light to fire away at the four Friar basketball players who sat at a table that doubled as a podium. It was the “press conference” portion of the Rhode Island Write on Sports camp, a non-profit organization that encourages middle school students to embrace the writing process with a sports topic of their choosing serving as the narrative.
The two dozen youngsters participating in the two-week summer camp needed some nudging in asking Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter, Corey Floyd Jr. and Josh Oduro about something that caught their eye while conducting research prior to Wednesday morning’s session. Eventually, the ice was broken and questions began to flow with ease. The kids stood up, looked in the direction of their interview subjects, announced their name and affiliation, and asked away.
“We do mention that there’s no judgment,” said Steve Krasner, Rhode Island Write on Sports Executive Director, in reference to one of the rules of the classroom. “There’s no such thing as a bad question.”
Where did you get your mentality from? What was the hardest Big East team you faced last season? Why did you decide to transfer to PC? What’s your favorite video game? For roughly 10 minutes, the seeds of a still-yet-to-be-written story were planted as the four players took turns responding to inquiries from the inquisitors who continue to have their eyes and ears opened to the world of sports journalism.
“The kids aren’t going to hold back. Anything on their mind, they’re going to ask,” said Hopkins. “It’s cool to be around future writers and to hear their questions.”
Write on Sports is celebrating its 10th year and has returned to an in-person setting for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. A retired sportswriter who spent the majority of his 33-year career chronicling the Boston Red Sox for the Providence Journal, Krasner says the joy comes from seeing the comfort level increase among the campers day by day.
“Our emphasis is on the writing aspect, but to get them to stand up, it can be tough because they don’t know the other kids,” said Krasner. “It’s an environment that’s different, but one of our goals is to give them more self confidence in different ways. We’re trying to sprinkle a lot of seeds – from writing, to research, to revise and edit.”
Also serving as a guest interviewer was NBC 10 sports director Frank Carpano. Campers were encouraged to ask him along with the PC players additional questions when the format shifted to “locker room” style that offered them the chance to ask in a 1-on-1 setting.
“They were here, there and everywhere,” said Kranser, noting how the group perked up and the tension was dramatically cut upon announcing the conclusion of the “press conference” format.
The PC players said afterwards that the questions were excellent and first rate.
“It’s neat for us to give kids an experience, especially being the Division I athletes that we are,” said Carter. “It’s always good for them to start young so they have a lot of time to practice.”
Added Floyd, “You can tell they did their research. They were ready.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.