WOONSOCKET — There are few honors greater in sports than representing your country. Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U16 defenseman Guillaume Richard experienced the thrill of representing Canada earlier this month at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Canada.
The 6-foot tall smooth skating Quebec native played for Canada White, and while he didn’t come back to Woonsocket with a winners medal, Richard returned with valuable experience against some of the best players in the world at his age group. Richard produced two goals – both against the U.S. National Team Development Program – along with four assists in six games.
“The experience was amazing playing for the first time for Team Canada,” Richard said after Mount’s 4-2 victory over the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs Friday night at Adelard. “The coaches were great and the teammates were fantastic, unfortunately we didn’t win a medal. It was a great experience. I think I made a lot of progress during the tournament. There was some adaptation at the beginning, but I got going toward the end of the tournament.”
Richard isn’t staying in Woonsocket too long because he, along with many of his teammates, are leaving town for Thanksgiving break. Mount is scheduled to return to action at Adelard in the first weekend of December, but they will do so without Richard, who is going to Nebraska to play in a pair of United States Hockey League games for the Tri-City Storm.
The Storm host Fargo for a pair of games and then Richard will return to Mount for a crucial Northeast Pack showcase at Adelard Arena the following weekend.
The Mounties will have to play better against the likes of the North Jersey Avalanche and the Buffalo Jr. Sabres than they played in the first two periods of Friday night’s game against a Jr. Monarchs team that dropped to 16-12 following the defeat. After spending long stretches of the first two periods on the penalty kill, othe Mounties inly led the game by one goal.
Thanks to winger Kenny Connors, Mount opened up its lead in the third period. The UMass commit scored a superb goal from the left circle to extend the lead to two before Trevor Kruczek added an insurance goal later in the period.
“The team is starting to come together and guys are getting pucks to the right positions and goals are starting to come a lot more than they did at the beginning of the year,” Connors said. “On my goal, I was just trying to use the defenseman as a screen for the goalie and the goalie couldn’t see it clearly and went above his glove.”
Connors started the season on the same line as Zach Bolduc, but the Canadian opted to sign with Rimouski of the QMJHL a month into the season. Richard caught up with Bolduc at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and his team defeated Bolduc’s in double overtime thanks to a pair of assists from Richard.
“It was pretty good to see him, we talked for an hour and a half and caught up as much as we could,” Richard said. “We beat his team.”
Mount coach Devin Rask seems to have found a solid replacement on his top line because Sixten Jennersjo has been one of the team’s top point producers since the start of October. He had five goals and five assists in the New England regional and he scored his team’s first two goals in Friday’s victory.
Jennersjo took advantage of a turnover and ripped a shot from the circle into the net 7:45 into the opening period. The Jr. Monarchs tied the game later in the period, but Jennersjo took a pass from Jayden Sison to restore the lead at 8:18 of the second period.
“He’s Swedish and he’s a good player. He knows what to do with the puck,” Connors said. “He’s been a big help since Zach left.”
Richard did most of his good work in the first two periods on the penalty kill because the Mounties’ lack of discipline. That changed in the third period, as the hosts didn’t commit a penalty and slowly pulled away for the victory.
Connors made it 3-1 after a pass from Jennersjo and Kruczek finished off Josh Karnish’s good work to make it 4-1, before the Monarchs grabbed a consolation goal late in the period.
“We played a lot of PK in the first and second, so that kill the momentum we had,” said Richard, a Maine commit. “When we were playing hockey like we can, we can beat pretty much anyone.”
“This is a lot of fun and the team is great,” Connors said. “Going forward, it’s going to be about keeping with the passion and the will to win is going to have to carry us because we’re going to have to win games to get to Nationals.”
