RIIL: Cancelled football games will be no contests

JOHNSTON — On a day when state leaders huddled up with Rhode Island Interscholastic League officials with a firm purpose of promoting vaccinations for high school student-athletes, it seemed like a good time to dust off and revisit the league’s policy concerning the cancellation of games due to COVID-19.
It might be a new school year, yet the COVID-related policies that were in place during the 2020-21 school year remain in play.
In terms of the here and now, the Woonsocket High football team was scheduled to ring in the Division I portion of its schedule with a game at Central Friday night. That game is off due to COVID issues within the Woonsocket camp. Late Wednesday night, it was learned that Cranston West won't be at Max Read Field take on Division I opponent Shea in a game that was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Friday.
Is the game a forfeit in Central’s favor because they’re the team that wasn’t responsible for the game’s removal from the schedule? The short answer is no. The game will be recognized as a no contest.
“We work with the schools to understand the situation. If you’re missing a few starters, we expect that the game will be played,” said Tom Marcello, RIIL Executive Assistant Director, following the conclusion of Wednesday’s press conference at Johnston High School. “However, if the majority of the team is quarantined as close contacts, we understand that game can’t be played.
“It’ll be as if the game never existed,” Marcello added.
In terms of playoff procedures, the RIIL plans to revert back to last year’s model where winning percentage is the determining factor in sports that don’t adhere to a points-earned-per-game system. During the fall season, the standings for field hockey and soccer are arranged based off total points.
As Marcello noted, football is the one sport where early-season games cannot be rescheduled for a later date. Save for Division IV, teams in the other three divisions are booked solid between this coming weekend and the regular season’s final weekend of Oct. 29-30. It’s not as if Central and Woonsocket can play their regularly scheduled game on a Friday or Saturday only to come back the following Monday or Tuesday for a makeup.
Outside of football, Marcello said, “We expect the schools – home team and away team – along with athletic directors, principals, and coaches to work together for any game that is missed. We want these kids to have the full experience of playing all the games.”
The league plans to meet with each fall sport committee and the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association over the next week to determine whether a minimum game requirement will be needed to sort out the playoff picture.
The RIIL did confirm that schools are not required to inform the league in the event that a regular-season game is lost due to COVID-19. Schedule-wise, member schools have full jurisdiction of what takes place before the postseason which is when the Interscholastic League assumes command.
As for what brought Gov. Dan McKee and Heath Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to the same athletic complex where last year’s RIIL soccer champions were crowned, the state is encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated with an eye towards the winter season where all games will be held indoors.
“As teammates, your best ability is availability. Vaccination gives you the best chance to not miss participation,” said RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney. “We encourage everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated and stay in the game. Don’t miss your shot.”
Asked by the Call/Times if the state plans to collect data of the student-athletes who are vaccinated from this point moving forward before determining the masking policy for basketball, hockey, track & field, wrestling and other high school indoor sports, Alexander-Scott responded, “We want to continue to work with our [RIIL] partners as well as federal guidance to make determinations about mask wearing. We know as contagious as the Delta variant is, prolonged contact over a period time does benefit from not only vaccinated protection but also mask wearing. It’s something we assess continuously and as soon as we have the ability to advance that further, we will. We appreciate the students and athletes who have been making it work and been the model on how to stay athletic, stay energetic, and also stay protected.”
