WARWICK – Those who participate in sports that are overseen by the R.I. Interscholastic League can now profit off their persona. Like everything else, there is a provision to keep in mind.
A word to the wise for high schoolers who can’t wait to jump feet first at the chance of exploring name, image, and likeness (NIL) – there are some important guardrails to keep in mind courtesy of the policy that was unanimously passed by the Principals’ Committee on Athletics during last Monday’s meeting.
A rules revision to Article 1, Section 19 clearly states that interscholastic student-athletes are free to explore NIL endorsement opportunities as long as they are not using any school name, uniform, or RIIL affiliation when doing so. In other words, a St. Raphael or Woonsocket athlete is fully within his or her right to enter into an agreement with a company. They just can’t be seen wearing anything that would tie them to their school which is an Interscholastic League affiliate member.
“Like many of the other state associations, our Principals’ Committee on Athletics felt it was important to clarify our rules with regard to NIL,” said Mike Lunney, RIIL Executive Director.
The introduction of NIL deals in collegiate athletics first came on July 1, 2021, when the NCAA passed a bill to allow college athletes to earn money. Now NIL deals have trickled down to the high school level, with Rhode Island becoming the latest state to authorize NIL deals – albeit with provisions that are meant to protect the member schools and the Interscholastic League.
Rhode Island becomes the 20th state in the country and the fifth out of six New England states to enact legislation for NIL and high school athletes. Vermont is the lone New England state that’s yet to participate in this particular branch of name, image, and likeness.
It remains to be seen just how many RIIL athletes will be able to tap into the NIL world. For those who have a strong social media presence across multiple platforms, it wouldn’t register as a surprise to see someone attempt to streamline their availability on Instagram or TikTok with the goal of putting some money into one’s pocket.
Just remember, keep all school logos and insignias out of the picture. The update to Article 1, Section 19 that’s titled “Amateurism – Definitions & Loss of Amateur Status” has already been posted and highlighted in yellow on riil.org.
