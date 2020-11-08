RIIL Cross-Country State Meet to divide each varsity race into two heats

The logistics have been finalized for next Saturday’s R.I. cross-country state meet at Ponaganset High School’s Covered Bridge Trail.
In response to new regulations passed down by the Interscholastic League, each varsity race on Championship Day has been divided into two heats. The second heat will have the top two teams (or ties) from the dual meet season for a total of eight or nine teams. The remaining teams that were either the third-place finishers in the league or the six-team qualifiers from Saturday’s class meets will be in the first heat.
The decision to break the boys and girls into two mini meets is part of a requirement to keep the numbers below 150 at all times on the Ponaganset campus.
The breakdown of Saturday’s starting line assignments:
9:30 a.m. – Boys’ First Heat: Barrington, Coventry, Mount Saint Charles, South Kingstown, Pilgrim, Cranston West, Westerly, Portsmouth, Narragansett, Prout (70 runners).
11:15 a.m. – Boys’ Second Heat: La Salle, St. Raphael, Bishop Hendricken, East Greenwich, Cumberland, Smithfield, North Kingstown, Chariho (70 runners).
1:30 p.m. – Girls’ First Heat: Barrington, Burrillville, Chariho, Pilgrim, Cranston West, Westerly, Ponaganset, Prout, Moses Brown (75 runners).
2:45 p.m. – Girls’ Second Heat: La Salle, Portsmouth, East Greenwich, Cranston East, Classical, Coventry, Cumberland, Smithfield, North Kingstown, South Kingstown (78 runners).
***
A total of 15 individual qualifiers for boys and girls were announced Saturday. They will be placed in each race in order to have fairly equal sized races. More individuals are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The list of local individual boys includes Garrett Dailey (Burrillville), Nathan Evans (Lincoln), Ben Martins (Lincoln), and Drew Paskanik (Woonsocket).
The list of local individual girls includes Rachel Mongeau (St. Raphael), Emmy Belvin (Mount St. Charles), Sequoia Drolet (Lincoln), Nicole Dioh (Woonsocket), Brianalys Simono (Woonsocket), Peyton Cahill (Woonsocket), Carson Cole (Lincoln), and Lucy Noris (Blackstone Valley Prep).
