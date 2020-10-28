The R.I. Interscholastic League cross-country postseason came into sharper focus Wednesday night, and it’s good news for those who are fans of staging the season’s biggest and most important in-season meet at a familiar course.
As has been tradition for many years, Ponaganset High’s famed Covered Bridge course will once again serve as the host site for the boys and girls state meet that’s scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
The news was delivered by Cross Country/Track Administrator Keith Lawton to the coaches via email. The same correspondence also included an update about the three class meets that are on the docket for Saturday, Nov. 7.
The class meet will be held at three different sites with Ponaganset High welcoming the Class B runners. The locations for the Class A and C meets are still in the process of being ironed out.
“We are hoping we can have spectators at all three locations, but that is not confirmed yet,” said Lawton. “The RIIL staff has been working diligently for us to get the championship meets and unless outside sources pull the rug out from under us, we are going to complete the season.”
