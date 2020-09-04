There will be R.I. high school sports this fall.
In her daily press conference on Friday, Governor Gina Raimondo gave the green light for cross-country (boys & girls), girls tennis, field hockey, soccer (boys & girls) and sideline cheer to proceed. Football and volleyball (girls & Unified) will not be allowed this fall and instead will be shifted to 2021.
The first day of fall practice will be Sept. 21. The season is scheduled to begin in early October and wrap up by Thanksgiving.
More to come …
