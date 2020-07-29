A recent headline in a Suburban Chicago newspaper read as follows: “Decision on high school sports needs to be made now.”
It’s a plight that Rhode Island can relate to as the waiting game continues. With the start of a new month on the horizon, everyone in the interscholastic sector is clamoring for some sort of resolution that brings clarity to what the sports scene might look like. For now, everyone must sit tight.
The R.I. Interscholastic League continues to receive guidance from other states and the National Federation of State High School Associations. League officials have been in regular contact with the R.I.
Department of Education along with the R.I. Superintendents’ Association.
As much as the general public wants answers, there are a ton of variables that need to be taken under advisement before a general consensus can be reached. After all, the virus, as we’ve often been told, has a mind of its own and that health and safety are paramount.
As Rhode Island remains on standby for what could be in store for the 2020-21 school year, it’s worth noting that many states have already rolled out their plans.
Per NFHS.com, five states and the District of Columbia have come forward to say that they won’t be playing football this coming fall. The list includes Washington, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Virginia.
Earlier this week, the Virginia High School League voted to postpone fall sports until the winter and spring. The state will now attempt to play three seasons between December and June.
In Oklahoma, the state’s governing body for high school competition is proceeding forward with sports in the fall, but they are making adjustments in the event a halt and subsequent restart is required.
In Maine, the start of fall practice was pushed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8. It will at least be until Sept. 18 before games can start.
Meanwhile in South Dakota, sports practices will begin as early as Aug. 3, and the first competition is scheduled for Aug. 11. The state is also stressing the importance of screening the athletes, coaches, and support staff for COVID-19. Fans will be allowed to attend games, but that could change if there’s a spike in cases.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board voted Tuesday to begin sports on time next month. Earlier this month, California announced its plan to compress three high school seasons into two starting in January. Nevada will maintain a three-season format, but will conduct all sports in a January-May timeframe.
Washington shifted its football season from the fall to the spring but will allow cross country, slow-pitch softball, girls swimming, golf, and tennis to compete in the fall. The state opted to divide its sports offerings into four seasons throughout the year and push higher-risk sports to the spring.
In two states where high school football is king, Texas and Florida are pushing ahead. The season in Texas won’t start until late September. In Florida, the first day of football practice was changed from this past Monday to Aug. 24.
On Wednesday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that the following sports – girls golf, boys tennis, girls tennis, cross-country, and girls swimming & diving – may begin practice on Aug. 12 and begin competition on their traditional start dates of Aug. 19 and 21. Football, girls volleyball, and boys soccer have received the green light to begin practicing but must still await word as far as competition.
As for Illinois, the state’s high school association on Wednesday is seeking to shift the football season. It would run from Feb. 15 to May 1. The only fall sports on the state’s docket will be boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, and girls swimming. Those seasons will run from Aug. 10 until Oct. 17.
In Rhode Island, the only piece of information that is definitely known at this time is that the original startup date for fall high school sports has been replaced with TBA. Originally, it was slated to be Monday, August 17.
