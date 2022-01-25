RIIL planning for normal finish to winter sports season

WARWICK – Good news was relayed during Monday’s meeting of the RIIL Principals’ Committee on Athletics regarding the winter sports championship season that’s quickly approaching.
“We’re planning for a normal winter tournament season,” stated Mike Lunney, Interscholastic League Executive Director.
The expression of such confidence comes at a time when the massive surge of COVID-19 that played a substantial hand in the postponement of countless games from earlier this month has noticeably waned, thus giving way to a set of plans that figure to be firmed up in the coming weeks.
Basketball-wise, the PCOA was informed that URI’s Ryan Center is definitely a go to host the Final Four portion of the open state tournament. The last time the Interscholastic League crowned state champions in boys and girls basketball was 2019.
Schneider Arena, located on the Providence College campus, is set to host three of the five ice hockey championship series between boys and girls hockey. The Interscholastic League is still working with Brown University and Rhode Island College for possible tournament games. A year ago, the divisional finals in both boys and girls basketball were contested inside RIC’s Murray Center.
The league has been informed that CCRI-Warwick is not available for postseason basketball. In the event the state swimming championships can’t take place at Brown, one fallback spot is to head to Roger Williams University. The divisional swim meets have been confirmed for RWU.
For indoor track and wrestling, both state meets are on the docket for the Providence Career Technical Academy field house.
Fair warning: there could be some restrictions regarding what the college venues deem is appropriate regarding to spectators.
“We’ll make those adjustments if needed,” said Lunney.
Talks for the New England Championships for wrestling, cheerleading and indoor track have also featured a positive tone and figure to be firmed up by the second week in February. The Interscholastic League has already secured the PCTA for the New England wrestling tournament.
In other items discussed at Monday’s PCOA meeting:
• In an effort to collect data to better serve the RIIL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the league is requiring that softball coaches must post the pitch count from each game to the league’s website. There is still no limit on how many pitches a softball pitcher can throw over X number of days. The PCOA voted unanimously (10-0) to implement this addition to the softball rules.
• Bringing to the attention of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics that the three-year e-Sports agreement is set to expire between the RIIL and Play VS, the league noted that it plans to continue the program but not without making some changes that per Lunney “are positive.” Lunney pointed out that the league has lost several e-Sports teams in recent years.
