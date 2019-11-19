RIIL's Principals' Committee upholds Burrillville's punishment, lauds school department for moving forward after volleyball incident

WARWICK – In response to the letter sent by the Burrillville School Department that asked the R.I. Interscholastic League’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics to lift the one-year probation for sportsmanship due to fan behavior that Burrillville High was placed on following a September incident during a BHS girls’ volleyball game, the PCOA on Monday voted unanimously (12-0) to keep the ban in place.
Abstaining from the vote were Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto and Burrillville High School Principal Michael Whaley. Both were present in the room as the vote was cast. No discussion took place in open session after the motion was presented and seconded and before the decision was made to uphold the punishment that was part of the Principals’ Committee’s decision following a special meeting that was called on October 11.
After the vote, RIIL Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte stated that Burrillville should be applauded for initiatives that have taken place in the wake of BHS volleyball fans exhibiting behavior that was deemed to be in poor taste when Central Falls visited the Bronco Dome on Sept. 23. Besides being placed on probation, the PCOA last month prohibited Burrillville students from being in the stands for one varsity girls’ volleyball home match.
“We feel that the actions of a few students does not reflect the actions or sentiments of a community,” said Mezzanotte.
PCOA chairman/Cranston East principal Sean Kelly commended Sollitto and Whaley “for all the work they’ve done in moving the school department forward following a difficult situation.”
Below are some other items discussed at Monday’s PCOA meeting at RIIL headquarters:
• Expansion is coming to the R.I. Open State Tournament in boys and girls basketball. Beginning in 2020, the field will expand from its current 16-team format to 18 teams. The teams seeded 15-18 – No. 15 vs. No. 18, No. 16 vs. No. 17 – will square off before facing the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds.
The Girls’ Basketball Committee had been exploring the possibility of expanding the state playoffs. Once everyone signed off, the Interscholastic League presented the same proposal to the Boys’ Basketball Committee. They too expressed optimism at the prospect of adding more teams to a tournament that’s mainly involved 16 teams since its inception back in 2011.
Additionally, the PCOA approved a revision to the formula that girls’ basketball teams use in order to determine who’s in and who’s out of the state playoffs. The biggest change will feature Division III teams receiving five-tenths of a point for every league win – down from 0.65. Division I teams will still be awarded a full point per league win, while Division II clubs remain on track to receive eighth-tenths of a point for every league victory they claim.
• Woonsocket High School’s request to withdraw from boys’ hockey was accepted by the PCOA with no penalties assessed. Woonsocket had been under a cooperative arrangement with Scituate over the past four seasons.
Seeking a new partner, Scituate was able to find one in The Prout School, which earlier this year had requested to move out of Division I due to a lack of numbers. The new Prout/Scituate co-op team will skate in Division I this coming season.
