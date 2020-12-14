From return-to-play procedures in the event an athlete contracts COVID-19, to consideration for spectators, general guidelines for the upcoming high school sports winter season have been approved by the RIIL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and Principals’ Committee on Athletics.
This development comes at a time when the official start date for winter sports to practice has yet to be ironed out. A decision on that front should come sometime this week once the updated guidance for youth sports is released.
In the meantime, the PCOA during last week’s special meeting reviewed the health and wellness guidelines that Interscholastic League officials noted were modified slightly from what was in place during the fall season. Sport-specific guidelines for each winter sport are still in the process of being finalized.
Here are the amendments involving basketball, hockey, track & field, swimming, and gymnastics:
• Prior to the season, athletes with pre-existing pulmonary issues should be medically cleared to participate in their winter sport of choice while wearing an approved face covering.
• For daily screening, individuals are prohibited from practices or games while awaiting a PCR test result for reasons involving symptoms, close contact per the R.I. Department of Health, and travel requirements. Basically, this provides the schools with a level of protection as the games shift indoors. There were occasions during the fall season when people got tested and the school was not aware. The athletes continued to participate before the test results came back positive.
• Athletes who test positive for the coronavirus must be cleared by their primary care physician or medical professional prior to adhering to the return-to-play protocol. An athlete will be referred back to his/her physician should any of the following symptoms arise – shortness of breath, respiratory difficulty, chest pain, chest tightness, palpitations, lightheadedness, pre-syncope or syncope.
• Member schools should designate a certified and appointed individual to be responsible for responding to COVID-19 concerns for each team. All school support staff members, coaches, and family members of the players should be made aware of who this person is and how to get in contact with them.
• For those wondering if they’ll be able to see their son or daughter compete on the hardwood or ice this winter, understand that spectator attendance at competitions is not guaranteed. Look no further than the state’s ever-changing dynamics that affect size limits and facility requirements.
