The hope for a spring 2020 season for R.I. high school athletes remains alive.
In a video conference call held Monday, the Principals’ Committee on Athletics voted to approve the recommendation from the R.I. Interscholastic League to begin practicing on May 4. Following a seven-day conditioning period, the first games of the abridged season would take place on May 11. The last possible date for spring sports to conduct championship games would be June 27.
This time frame is conditional upon students returning to school by the beginning of May. In the interim, the RIIL has been tasked to come up with regular season schedules that are tailormade to each sport’s specific needs.
In terms of baseball’s schedule, the current format of Division I and II teams playing the same team in back-to-back games will not be utilized. RIIL Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte noted that baseball will now adhere to schedule of no more than 10 regular season games.
“Baseball is the only sport that would need a new schedule,” said Mezzanotte.
For sports such as softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse, the plan is to revert back to the original schedule based on the games that are already on the docket from May 11 and continue from there. With teams in some sports potentially down to five or six games before reaching the original date of the regular season’s conclusion, the next step in the revamped process would be to revert back to the first game of the original schedule in order to determine the opponents needed to complete the 2020 regular season.
Traditionally, May 11 marks the one of the few remaining days left in golf’s regular season. A revamped schedule is possible but figures to be greatly influenced by golf course availability.
The RIIL has asked the group that oversees outdoor track & field to come up with a proposal. Nothing is etched in stone, but Mezzanotte noted the 2020 schedule is expected to feature a modified dual meet/invitational season that’s followed by the traditional postseason meets – class would be first, followed by divisional, and then states – that would be held during the month of June.
Below are additional items that were discussed by the Principals’ Committee:
• Knowing full well the spring 2020 season would provide insufficient realignment data, a unanimous decision was made to hold off realignment for all sports in each season during the 2020-21 school term. The motion carried on the premise of keeping each season on the same realignment schedule.
A two-year realignment plan that would include the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons would supposed to go into effect this coming fall. Now, the guidelines and schedule framework that were used during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons will be in place for all three seasons next year.
Originally, realignment arrangements for fall sports were scheduled to be discussed at the March 16 PCOA meeting that was later cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The biggest takeaway from the decision to keep the 2018-20 realignment in place is that the Woonsocket High School football team will enter the 2020 season with a legitimate shot at a three-peat in Division II. The Villa Novans captured the Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons.
• Championships from the winter sports that wrapped up before the coronavirus pandemic were officially recognized. In addition, the Principals Committee ruled on the championship status of the sports that were not completed.
In boys hockey, Mount St. Charles and La Salle were crowned co-state champs. In Division II, East Greenwich and South Kingstown were named co-champs.
Since the open state tournament in boys and girls basketball was halted prior to the Sweet 16, the PCOA decided to recognize the boys and girls teams that captured the Division I tournament as state champs. In boys basketball, the honor went to Bishop Hendricken. In girls basketball, recognition of being a state champion went to South Kingstown.
• The Interscholastic League is aware of the NCAA’s concern about the pass-fail grade system that’s being utilized by many member schools during this time of distance learning. For the student-athletes who are scheduled to begin competing in the collegiate level this coming fall, the RIIL has issued a request for schools to look into the matter.
