WOONSOCKET — Balanced scoring and a pressing defense is going to be the key to the Mount St. Charles girls basketball team's success this season. The recipe got the team off on the right start Friday night against visiting North Smithfield.
Sophomore center Emma Roberts had 14 points, while freshman Addie Johnson delivered 11 points and six steals in a 64-44 victory over rebuilding North Smithfield.
Mount St. Charles (1-0) also received nine points, and four steals from Casey Stores, eight points and five rebounds from Addie Stojanowski and five assists from senior Bella Mencarini, who transferred over from Woonsocket.
North Smithfield (0-1) received a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, from Reaghan Reilly. Sophomore Victoria Freitas added six points and Bryson Murray, Trinity Spas and Ava O'Neill each added five.
