Woonsocket High junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan and the Cumberland High girls outdoor track team were the big headliners during last weekend’s Northern Division championship meet.
Unleashing a throw that traveled 63 feet, 5 ½ inches, Robinson-O’Hagan smashed his own state record in the shot put. He also reigned in the discus as his toss of 174-1 was more than 30 feet in the clear of his closest competitor.
Woonsocket senior Logan Coles broke his own meet record with a solid 229-5 to claim the hammer throw. Long-distance runners Ryan Slaney via Mount St. Charles and Henry Dennen via Cumberland took home gold by winning the 1,500 and 3,000 events, respectively.
In the girls’ portion of the Northern Division meet, the Clippers racked up nine first-place finishers en route to winning the team title with an incredible 222 points. Smithfield finished in second (75 points). Senior Nicolette Ducharme took home top honors in the shot put and discus while Olivia Belt ruled the 1,500. Cumberland also received a big day from Grace Carr, who won the 800 and pole vault.
NORTHERN DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores
1) Smithfield 137; 2). Cumberland 131; 3). Lincoln 82; 4). Woonsocket 77; 5). North Smithfield 69; 6). Mount St. Charles 58; 7). Ponaganset 8; 7). (tie) Burrillville, Johnston 8; 10). North Providence 3; 11). Central Falls 1.
Local placements
4x800: 1. Lincoln (Austin Balon, Thomas Zhao, Pranjal Mather, Nathan Evans), 8:42.93; 2. Cumberland (Will Henson, Maxwell, Wheaton Harvey, Jeremiah Rocha), 8:48.35; 4. North Smithfield (Ethan Geoghegan, Josh Hanlon, Luke Letizia, Carter Deslauriers), 9:15.15
4x100: 2. Lincoln (Oliver Fillion, Spiros Revis, Marc Leonetti, Aiden Fletcher), 46.55; 3. Cumberland (Mikel Lacroix, Lucas Ribeiro, Alex Dwyer, Garrett Laverty), 47.50; 4. Zachary Bialous, Tyler Franklin, Tyler Gendreau, Colby Bouzan), 48.74
110 hurdles: 1. Ray Marsella (North Smithfield) 16.19; 2. Matthew Stamtelatos (North Smithfield) 16.41; 3. Nasin Nash (Woonsocket) 17.29; 4. Sam Beauchemin (North Smithfield) 17.84.
100: 1. Lacroix 11.51; 2. Aiden Fletcher (Lincoln) 11.80; 3. Ethan Alexander (Mount St. Charles) 11.82; 5. Bouzan (Burrillville) 11.89.
1,500: 1. Ryan Slaney (Mount St. Charles) 4:05.15; 2. Owen Molis (Cumberland) 4:06.22; 3. Henry Dennen (Cumberland) 4:10.37; 5.
John Walker (Cumberland) 4:20.71; 6. Cole McCue (Cumberland) 4:23.14
400: 1. Charles Dakai (Mount St. Charles) 53.26; 3. Jake Gilson (Cumberland) 54.67; 4. Jeb Gibson (Cumberland) 54.76; 5. David Medeiros (Cumberland) 54.98; 6. John Jaramillo (Lincoln) 56.14.
300: 1. Stamtelatos 43.20; 2. Nash 44.61; 3. Drew Paskanik (Woonsocket) 45.52; 4. Aidan Bienvenue (North Smithfield) 45.92; 5. Ray Marsella (North Smithfield) 46.15.
800: 2. Jorge Rocha (Cumberland) 2:01.81; 3. Ben Happenny (Mount St. Charles) 2:03.74; 4. Henson (Cumberland) 2:04.91; 6. Jeremiah Rocha (Cumberland) 2:13.13.
200: 1. Fletcher 23.54; 2. Alexander 24.09; 3. Lacroix 24.36; 5. Dakai 24.51; 6. Alex Maia (Central Falls) 24.51.
3,000: 1. Dennen 9:22.03; 4. Matt Picchioni (Cumberland) 10:03.51; 6. Ben Martins (Lincoln) 10:08.81.
4x400: 1. Cumberland (Jeb Gilson, Jake Gilson, Molis, Medeiros), 3:34.31; 3. Mount St. Charles 3. (Alexander, Dakai, Isaiah Smith, Owen Noecker) 3:54.17; 5. Burrillville (Bialous, Martley, Bouzan, Devin Richard) 4:02.03.
Discus: 1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Woonsocket) 174-1; 2. Logan Coles (Woonsocket) 141-5; 3. Ryan Mcpeak (Lincoln) 129-2; 4. Christian Toro (Lincoln) 123-7; 6. Joseph Chesney (Cumberland) 108-1.
Javelin: 1. Nate Beals (Lincoln) 149-0; 2. John DeDonato (Cumberland) 141-6; 3. Mcpeak 138-0; 4. Beauchemin 137-6; 6. Joe Rossi (North Smithfield) 120-4.
Hammer: 1. Coles 229-5; 2. Robinson-O’Hagan 218-11; 3. Goggin 189-10; 4. Toro 176-11; 5. Jayson Inthasane (Woonsocket) 140-07; 6. Aiden Moreau (Lincoln) 135-02
Shot put: 1. Robinson-O’Hagan (Woonsocket) 63-6½; 2. Coles 43-5¼; 3. Jared Beaudoin (Mount St. Charles) 42; 4. Lyric Logan (Lincoln) 40-1; 5. Toro 38-9½; 6. Jayson Inthasane (Woonsocket) 37-8½.
Pole vault: 1. Alex DeStefano (Cumberland) 11-0; 3. Dylan Degennaro (Lincoln) 9-0.
Long jump: 3. Rossi 19-5½; 5. Henson 18-3½; 6. Fletcher 18-0.
Triple jump: 2. Rossi (North Smithfield) 37-10; Medeiros 37-4; Beaudoin 37-3½
High jump: 4. Deslauriers 5-4
GIRLS
Team scores
1). Cumberland 222; 2). Smithfield 75; 3) Lincoln 63; 4). Johnston 62; 5). Mount St. Charles 33; 6). Ponaganset 32; 7). Woonsocket 24; 8). North Smithfield 23; 9). Burrillville 17; 10). North Providence 15; 11). Blackstone Valley Prep 10; 12). Scituate 9.
Local placements
4x800: 1. Cumberland (Ally Jakubiak, Julia Laverty, Grace Belt, Emily Finder) 11:14.86; 3. Mount St. Charles (Annie Dark, Ava Noecker, Laurel Christensen, Jillian Happenny), 11:46.02; 4. North Smithfield (Jasmine Burt, Abigail Trembley, Samantha Fagan, Kat Brandao) 12:38.89.
4x100: 1. Cumberland (Maggie Peterson, Grace Bleyer, Brynn Eckman, Eden Guiterrez) 52.77; 5. Lincoln (Alanna Somyk, Skye Adam, Alexis Hurley, Sadie Hurley) 58.63; 6. Burrillville (Isabella Rua, McKenzie Guertin, Nora Reilly, Paige Harkins) 59.25.
100 hurdles: 1. Abigail Gill (Lincoln) 17.13; 2. Peyton Cahill (Woonsocket) 17.22; 3. Bethany Marsella (North Smithfield) 17.31; 4. Alia Nigri (Cumberland) 17.70; 5. Jacquelyn Deronde (North Smithfield) 18.96.
100: 2. Eden Guiterrez (Cumberland) 13.67; 3. Eckman 13.86; 5. Grace Bleyer (Cumberland) 14.01; 6. Bethany Marsella (North Smithfield) 14.25.
1,500: 1. Olivia Belt (Cumberland) 5:02.07; 2. Emmy Belvin (Mount St. Charles) 5:24.41; 3. Anna Kalafut (Cumberland) 5:39.19; 4. Sequoia Drolet (Lincoln) 5:48.69.
400: 1. Elizabeth Pickering (Cumberland) 1:02.23; 2. Riley Specht (Lincoln) 1:03.36; 3. Katie Blais (Cumberland) 1:05.07; 4. Carah Leclair (Mount St. Charles) 1:07.60; 5. Delaney Goggin (Cumberland) 1:08.26
300: 1. Cahill 51.17; 2. Nigri 53.14; 4. Gabriella Evangelista (Cumberland) 59.57; 5. Laverty 59.73; 6. Clifford (Burrillville) 1:00.43.
800: 1. Grace Carr (Cumberland) 2:27.49; 2. Summer Sartini (Cumberland) 2:30.90; 4. Ally Jakubiak (Cumberland) 2:41.94; 5. Isabella Rua (Burrillville) 2:51.54; 6. Happenny 3:11.82.
200: 2. Guiterrez 28.15; 2. Eckman 28.15; 4. Caron Siranee (North Smithfield) 28.38; 5. Grace Bleyer (Cumberland) 29.18; 6. Peterson 29.40.
3,000: 1. Lucy Noris (Blackstone Valley Prep) 11:03.12; 2. Baliee Brown (Cumberland) 12:51.44; 4. Victoria LaMontagne (Burrillville) 14:48.15; 5. Kat Brandao (North Smithfield) 16:30.87
4x400: 1. Cumberland (Carr, Sartini, Kalafut, Pickering) 4:29.36; 2. Lincoln (Specht, Carson Cole, Drolet, Camila Tabora) 4:56.52; 6. Burrillville (Rua, LaMontagne, Guertin, Harkins) 5:11.13.
Discus: 1. Nicolette Ducharme (Cumberland) 100-7; 2. Hayley Chartier (Lincoln) 95-0; 3. Alyssa Yankee (Cumberland) 88-6; 6. Jillian Leahy (Lincoln) 78-6.
Javelin: 1. Piper O’Connell (Mount St. Charles) 111-6; 2. Abigail Ludovici (Burrillville) 92-7; 3. Ducharme (Cumberland) 86-6.
Hammer: 1. Chartier (Lincoln) 165-7; 2. Ducharme 155-5; 3. Fatima Anne (Woonsocket) 136-0.
Shot put: 1. Ducharme 37-9; 2. Chartier 34-7; 5. Yankee 29-1.
Pole vault: 1. Carr 7-6; 4. Olivia Antonelli (Mount St. Charles) 7-0.
Long jump: 3. Nigri 15-10½; 4. Evangelista 14-10½; 6. Alison Stanfa (Cumberland) 14-7¾
Triple jump: 2. Nigri 33-8; 3. Evangelista 33-3.
High jump: 4. Deronde (North Smithfield) 4-9; 5. Alexandria O’Shea (Cumberland) 4-9.
St. Raphael tracker Devan Kipyego took home gold in two events during last weekend’s Eastern Division meet. Kipyego was part of SRA’s winning 4x800 relay and also won an individual event – the 1,500.
SRA senior Darius Kipyego claimed the 800 by nearly five seconds over the next closest finisher. In the girls’ meet, St. Raphael senior Rachael Mongeau blitzed the field en route to capturing the 3,000-meter run by 17 seconds.
EASTERN DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores
1). Barrington 159; 2). Portsmouth 125; 3). Rogers 77; 4). St. Raphael 69; 5). East Providence 52; 6). Wheeler 39; 7). Mount Hope 26; 8). Middletown 18; 9). Tiverton 11; 10). Shea 4
Local placements
4x800: 1. St. Raphael (Devan Kipyego, Pedro Mayol, Jack Pereira, C.J. Magill) 8:31.67
4x100: 5. Shea (Chris Marfisi Perez, Alexander Alvizures, Dramane Bamba, Shumir Woods) 48.38.
100: 5. Ethan McCann-Carter (St. Raphael) 12:03.
1,500: 1. Devan Kipyego 4:17.55.
400: 5. Alexander Bautista (St. Raphael) 56.10.
800: 1. Darius Kipyego (St. Raphael) 1:52.87; 4. Mayol 2:02.18.
3,000: 2. Andrew Worden (St. Raphael) 10:09.20
4x400: 1. St. Raphael (Mayol, Pereira, Devan Kipyego, Darius Kipyego) 3:34.18.
Shot put: 3. Napoleon DeBarros (St. Raphael) 36-6; 5. Shumir Woods (Shea) 37-0.
Long jump: 6. McCann-Carter 19-7.
High jump: 3. McCann-Carter 5-8.
GIRLS
Team scores
1). Portsmouth 190; 2). Barrington 180; 3). St. Raphael 57; 4). Rogers 50; 5). Bay View 48; 6). Wheeler 32; 7). Tiverton 16; 8). Mount Hope 10; 9). East Providence 3; 10). Shea 1.
Local placements
4x100: 4. St. Raphael (Christine Kizekai, Elizebeth Murphy, Valeria Uribe, Tyla Forbes) 55.96.
100: 3. Kizekai 13.51.
400: 3. Uribe 1:04.88.
800: 4. Forbes 2:40.74.
3,000: 1. Rachael Mongeau (Cumberland) 11:19.18.
4x400: 4. St. Raphael (Mongeau, Lindsay Cobb, Forbes, Uribe) 4:55.27.
Discuss: 6. Emma Asselin (St. Raphael) 66-5.
Javelin: 2. Gemma D’Orazio (St. Raphael) 99-0.
Shot put: 3. D’Orazio 28-9.
High jump: 2. Murphy 40-9.
