Athletes and spectators were treating Woonsocket senior All-American Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan like a superstar during Saturday’s World Trophies Invitational – and the Novan showed why so much of the event’s attention was focused on the throwing circle on his final shot put of the day.
The Mississippi-bound senior had already locked the title up, but he saved his best for last when he unleashed a throw of 69 feet, .25 inches that not only broke his own New England record, but was also the 13th longest indoor shot ever by a high schooler.
“It was a pretty crazy day because there were a couple of kids that had Tarik sign their shoes and every time he got up to throw the [public-address announcer] let everyone know and they all started to clap,” Woonsocket coach Marc Piette said. “I wasn’t surprised that he threw big, I just thought it was going to happen in the weight throw. Every throw with the shot was solid – in the 64- or 65-foot range – but he really let that last one go and if you watch the video, you could tell he knew it was a big throw.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is also No. 1 in the nation in the weight throw, remained undefeated in the event with a workmanlike toss of 79-1. Piette said the focus this week will be on the weight because the Novan is headed to The Armory in New York City Thursday to take part in the prestigious Millrose Games.
Piette said the top four throwers in the nation will be at the event, so Robinson-O’Hagan will be pushed to throw over 80 feet by an elite field.
“We’ll work hard on the weight this week and I feel like he’s ready to uncork a really big throw in the 80s on Thursday,” Piette said.
While Robinson-O’Hagan was the individual star of the meet, Lincoln’s boys team left Providence with the most hardware. Senior sprinter Aidan Fletcher claimed the 400-meter dash in 53.34 seconds, while All-Stater Nate Evans reigned in the 1,500-meter run. The Lions also claimed a pair of relays, while Oliver Fillion earned second in the 400 and Patrick Riordan was third in the 1,500 meters.
Cumberland’s Alex DeStefano won the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet.
North Smithfield continued to be the king and queen of the hurdles, as sophomore sprinter Sam Beauchemin won the event in 8.48 seconds. Not to be outdone, Bethany Marsella won her hurdles race in 9.38 seconds. Senior teammate Jackie deRonde was third.
While the top St. Raphael boys didn’t take part in the invitational to get ready for the Millrose Games, the Saints girls earned some hardware a few days before the division meet. Elizabeth Murphy claimed the high jump with a clearance of 4-9 and the Saints also won the 4x200-meter relay.
Tyla Forbes also won the 1,000-meter run in 3:37.19. Teammate Faith Perry was fourth. Christine Kizekai (55 meters) and Valeria Uriba (400 meters) earned bronze medals.
WORLD TROPHIES INVITATIONAL
at the Providence Career & Techincal Academy
BOYS
55-meter dash – 2. Tydus Bongsiri, W, 6.99; 4. Vincenzo Casieri, W, 7.09.
400-meter dash – 1. Aidan Fletcher, L, 53.23; 2. Oliver Fillion, L, 55.00; 6. Arman Sharma, L, 56.17.
1,500-meter run – 1. Nate Evans, L, 4:28.03; 3. Patrick Roirdan, L, 4:32.33.
3,000-meter run – 2. Ben Martins, L, 10:22.71.
55-meter hurdles – 1. Sam Beuachemin, NS, 8.48.
4x200-meter relay – 1. Lincoln, 1:37.56; 3. Cumberland, 1:42.55.
4x400-meter relay – 5. St. Raphael, 4:15.23.
4x800-meter relay – 1. Lincoln, L, 8:55.77; 3. Cumberland, 9:13.79.
Pole vault – 1. Alex DeStefano, C, 11-0; 3. Dylan Degennaro, L, 9-6.
Long jump – 3. Casieri, W, 19-7.50.
Shot put – 1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, W, 69-0.25.
Weight throw – 1. Robinson-O’Hagan, W, 79-1.
GIRLS
55-meter dash – 3. Christine Kizekai, SRA, 7.94; 5. Jordan Nicolace, C, 8.13.
400-meter dash – 3. Valeria Uribe, SRA, 1:07.05; 6. Katie Blais, C, 1:08.6.
1,000-meter run – 2. Tyla Forbes, SRA, 3:37.19; 4. Faith Perry, SRA, 3:41.79.
55-meter hurdles – 1. Bethany Marsella, NS, 9.38; 3. Jackie deRonde, NS, 10.07.
4x200-meter relay – 1. St. Raphael, 1:59.70; 4. Cumberland, 2:03.05.
4x400-meter relay – 2. North Smithfield, 4:53.35.
4x800-meter relay – 5. St. Raphael, 11:54.68.
High jump – 1. Elizabeth Murphy, SRA, 4-9; 4. Kara Farmer, NS, 4-4; 6. Brianna Landry, C, 4-4.
Long jump – 2. Landry, C, 15-0; 5. Francis Tiner, NS, 14-5.75.
Shot put – 3. NS, Gemma D’Orazio, SRA, 30-2.
Weight throw – 4. Isabella Piette, W, 38-3.
