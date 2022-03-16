Winning a shot put and weight throw title in the same afternoon is nothing new for Woonsocket senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, but what the Villa Novan national champion did Saturday in New York was a little different.
A night after claiming the Nike Indoor Nationals weight throw title, the Novan arrived at The Armory to begin one of the greatest afternoons in R.I. Scholastic sports history. Robinson-O’Hagan won the New Balance Indoor Nationals title in the weight throw with a toss of 81, feet, 11.5 inches. With little time to spare, the Novan hopped in a car with rivals Gary Moore and Michael Pinckney and raced down from West 168th Street in Manhattan to Staten Island to compete for another national title.
“I’m kind of used to competing in two spots on days like that and the good thing was the drive was smooth,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “I was a little tired because I didn’t get the chance to eat in between the events. All I did was drink water to stay hydrated.”
The Mississippi-signee only had five minutes to warm up before uncorking a throw in excess of 66 feet on his first attempt. The throw was good enough to claim his third title on the weekend, but the senior closed out the competition with a toss of 68 feet, 3.25 inches to put an exclamation mark on an incredible day.
“The first throw was a carry over from last year’s nationals because I finished behind two of the other guys in the field and I wanted to prove myself,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “I appreciate what I accomplished over the weekend, but I trained to win four national titles and when I went down there, my coach [Marc Piette] and I both expected that.”
A fourth national title nearly did happen Sunday afternoon back at The Armory. On a slippery circle, Robinson-O’Hagan only put one of his six attempts in the zone and that throw of 65-2.25 was good enough to lead the way until Newton North (Mass.) senior Max Klein unloaded a throw that went an inch further on his final attempt to deny Robinson-O’Hagan a perfect weekend.
See NATIONALS, page B6
Nationals
Continued from page B1
“Tarik never ceases to amaze me with anything he does,” said Piette, who couldn’t make the trip down to New York because he recently had spinal surgery. “He just has the ability to go out there on Friday and then come back and do what he did on the second day. The kid is just an athletic freak and an animal in the circle. It doesn’t matter how tired he is, he just has that little extra to find that extra inch to win. I’m almost speechless how ridiculous his weekend was.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who was coming off winning a pair of New England titles, drove down to New York Friday with Woonsocket girls indoor coach Jay Pashanik and immediately won his first indoor national title. He broke the Ocean Breeze facility record in the weight throw with a toss of 85-0.25 to defeat Pinckney by 54 inches. The Novan had the four longest throws of the competition.
Saturday was supposed to be pretty simply day if the times lined up right, but just four days before the start of the meet, Nike moved the Championship shot put up an hour from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m., leaving very little time for competitors to leave The Armory to get to Staten Island for the competition.
Robinson-O’Hagan, again, overcame Pinckney to claim his second national title of the weekend before heading off to Ocean Breeze where his first throw of the shot put was more than enough to claim a third national title in less than 24 hours.
The Villa Novan returned to The Armory the following afternoon and unleahsed a throw of 65-2.25 on his first attempt to take the lead at New Balance Indoor Nationals, but then he kept slipping on the front of the circle and none of his throws were legal.
“The circle at The Armory was kind of inconsistent and grippy out the back,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “Once you get to the toe board, it was slippery. I just fell once I got to the toe board and that never usually happens. It’s not a good enough excuse and I needed to adjust better than I did.”
Klein, who had five legal throws in six attempts, delivered a throw of 65-3.25 on his final attempt to deny Robinson-O’Hagan a clean sweep of both events.
“He’s the best competitor I’ve ever coached and the best competitor I’ve ever seen,” Piette said. “He just doesn’t have bad meets – other than fouling out at states in the weight. He just throws well all the time and it’s mind boggling. He’s ranked No. 1 in the country, but he was throwing against the best kids in the country all weekend and whenever someone had an answer, he just responded right back. From a college perspective, that’s one of the things you want to see from a competitor.”
Robinson-O’Hagan is headed back to The Armory this weekend to compete in a USATF event. The goal isn’t to win another title, but to cement himself as one of the greatest scholastic throwers ever. Robinson-O’Hagan wants to become just the 12th thrower to ever break 70 feet in the shot and he wants to throw the weight over 87 feet to move up to No. 2 all time. If he accomplishes both goals, he’ll have the longest combined shot/weight ever.
“I definitely feel like both of those distances are there – especially in the shot because I think some of those fouls this weekend were 70-foot throws,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “I’m going down there this weekend to hit PRs.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.