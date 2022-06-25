Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been winning national titles since he was a freshman, but what he did Thursday and Friday at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon was different.
The future Ole Miss Rebel not only won the USATF U20 national championship in the hammer throw with a new personal-best toss of 246 feet, 4 inches, but he returned to the stadium Friday afternoon and delivered the three longest throws in the shot put competition to claim the title and a second spot in U20 Worlds in Cali, Colombia in the first week of August.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet because I’m still in the moment,” Robinson-O’Hagan said Friday afternoon. “It’s the biggest achievement of my life and it’s really huge for me. Not many people get to do this. I’ve been training and working my whole life for this. We barely take any days off.”
“I say this all the time, but the kid is truly an incredible athlete and performer,” Woonsocket coach Marc Piette said. “How many people do you see perform at this high a level every time? I don’t think Rhode Island has seen a kid in any sport compete at this high a level. There are not many down days at all. That’s the true gift that he has, that he can rise to that level of his competition.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who was coming off a pair of victories at New Balance Nationals this week before at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, went into Thursday’s hammer throw competition intent on delivering an early mark that would make the rest of the field filled with rising college sophomores take note.
He did just that when he tossed the hammer a new personal best of 246-4. He went on to deliver five of the seven best throws in the competition to secure the title ahead of Penn State sophomore Collin Burkhart, who finished second with a throw of 238-1.
“I just went in there to get the top mark with my first throw,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “On my first throw, on the second turn I felt the rhythm and I just let it go and it went far. I just wanted to get everything started and I wanted to take it to the rest of the field. I think everyone was kind of surprised that I threw it 246.”
Robinson-O’Hagan was the third Novan to compete in the USATF U20 hammer competition after former Oregon standout Jared Briere and Dillon Cote both finished in the top 10 in 2017. Kentucky sophomore and former national champion Logan Coles also qualified three times, but never competed at U20s because of the pandemic.
For Piette, Robinson-O’Hagan’s achievements validate the time and effort – not to mention money – he has put into the Novan and Ocean State Hammerhead programs for more than a decade.
“On a personal level, it kind of validates the time and effort I’ve put in for all the years,” Piette said. “When you start, you want to have a state champion and then you want to win a [Junior Olympic] national champion and then you want to win a New Balance National title. To come to this point and win U20s in two events, it’s an amazing feat.”
Robinson-O’Hagan went into Friday’s shot put with the simple goal of having fun because he was already headed for Cali. Just as he did in the hammer throw, the former Novan produced an opening mark that no one in the field could match over the final five throws.
The Novan delivered a toss of 63-2 and then he improved on that with a 63-3.5 on his third attempt.
“I was definitely comfortable throwing and I knew win or lose I was just going to have fun with it,” Robinson-O’Hagan said. “It was good competition and I was just going after it. If I fouled out, I fouled out, but I was going after a PR. I really wanted to be the first person to win the shot and the hammer.”
Michigan’s Cade Moran locked up second place with a throw of 62-10, so when Robinson-O’Hagan entered the circle for his final throw of the competition, he did so as the champion. With the rest of his competitors clapping and cheering him on, the Novan produced a new personal-best toss of 64-4.5.
“I was missing all my other throws just barely and I just to get into that last throw,” Robinson-O’Hagan. “I knew I had already won and all the other guys were supped up and I just let it go.”
He is now ranked 11th in the world in the shot put, while he is fifth in the world in the hammer. His hammer throw was also the third longest throw by a U20 athlete in the nation’s history.
Piette said the plan is to continue training through July and potentially enter some local meets to stay sharp, but the next port of call is Cali in the first week of August where the former Novan looks to end his spectacular summer with a world medal – or two.
“The experiences and the things he’s been able to do because of his hard work, it’s going to give him a way to help him thrive for the rest of his life,” Piette said. “That’s what we’re looking to build. It’s not just about the athlete, this also about helping the person and everything he is doing will help him in college and beyond.”
