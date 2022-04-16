Rocco Baldelli of fellow RIIL products making waves in MLB

BOSTON – Last Friday served as a proud occasion for Major League Baseball players who happen to be products of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.
Bishop Hendricken graduate Michael King was credited with the win on the mound as the Yankees defeated the Red Sox in the season opener for both clubs. Later that same day out in Los Angeles, the spotlight shifted to Classical High alum Jeremy Peña. The Houston shortstop made headlines when he blasted his first career MLB home run while the unbridled joy of his parents was captured simultaneously as part of an in-game interview.
Little Rhody, stand up and be recognized. The smallest state in the Union had not one but two reasons to puff its chest out.
Rest assured the recent accomplishments of King and Peña haven't been glossed over by someone who – like them – was once a RIIL sensation. In fact, Rocco Baldelli sported a big smile on his face when asked about the current wave of playing talent from the Ocean State in advance of the Red Sox taking the field at home for the first time this season.
“It’s a beautiful thing. Being from Rhode Island, we all take pride in what everyone else around us is doing,” said Baldelli while standing in his office inside the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park. “I keep tabs on them. Obviously, what we do here, it’s not a daily basis thing. It’s more like a weekly thing, but I’m pretty proud of those guys.”
Now in his third season as manager of the Minnesota Twins, Baldelli shared an instance from the days when he lived in Providence and would bump into the family members of Ken Wnuk, who coached Peña at Classical.
“They would tell us about Jeremy,” said Baldelli. “He was a very good player and all that, but he’s turned into more than a pretty good player.”
Peña’s debut with the Astros made him the ninth player from Rhode Island to play in the majors since 2000, a list that includes notables such as Baldelli and St. Raphael alum Chris Iannetta.
“That’s the way everyone in the area has felt and rightfully so,” said Baldelli in response to a question about the perception that the baseball talent from Rhode Island tends to get overlooked.
“There have always been guys with very good ability, but these days, it’s easier to get out and get people paying attention to you,” added Baldelli.
Baldelli was a multi-sport athlete during his high school days, yet he wasn’t a showcase product who traveled around the country in search of facing better competition. Scouts flocked to him either at his father’s indoor batting cage located in the basement of the family’s check-cashing business in Woonsocket or at various high school fields around the state.
“First and foremost, the opportunities to play more baseball is nice … being to develop your skills while being seen,” said Baldelli. “It’s definitely a different ballgame today than it was 20 years ago.”
It wasn’t lost on the local lad with ties to both Woonsocket and Cumberland that he was on hand for the Fenway opener.
“It’s always a meaningful day around here … a special day for New Englanders and Red Sox fans everywhere,” said Baldelli. “There’s always a lot of energy on the field.”
