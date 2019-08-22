OXBORO – Jarrett Stinham had no idea how much or how little he would play on Thursday night.
Turns out the rookie quarterback took quite a few snaps after the Patriots felt that three offensive series would suffice for Tom Brady. Stinham officially checked in at 7:34 of the second quarter and remained on the field for the game’s duration as New England grinded out a 10-3 preseason win over Carolina.
“My thing is to always try to be ready. Whenever my number is called, you just go out there and try and help the team as much as I can,” said Stinham.
Naturally, the topic of Brady and Stinham seeing the field but not Brian Hoyer was posed to Bill Belichick after New England improved to 3-0 in the preseason.
“Brian’s played a ton of football,” noted Belichick.
In other words, the Patriots know what they have in Hoyer. It’s Stinham that still remains a relative unknown. Based on his workload on Thursday night, it’s clear that Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are comfortable with Stinham’s progression as a first-year NFL player.
“I’ve been learning a ton and try to take in every single word the coaches say,” said Stinham. “I want to learn as much as possible.”
Officially, Stinham was 15-of-19 for 134 yards. He didn’t lead the Patriots into the end zone, though was out there for the 10-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a 23-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski after the Panthers moved to within 7-3 in the fourth quarter.
“There’s going to be a lot to learn from,” said Stinham. “For myself, it’s about getting better at operating the offense. We definitely have to clean up a lot of stuff, but I thought everyone battled hard and played well. The offensive line and the running backs did a great job and the receivers caught the ball. I’m looking forward to watching the film (on Friday).”
Stinham has now appeared in all three of the Patriots’ preseason games to date. He’s yet to throw an interception in 62 attempts.
If there’s one major red flag about Stinham’s performance against Carolina, it’s that he was sacked five times.
“I’m looking forward to sitting down with the coaches and learn how to handle that situation better,” said Stinham.
On the plus side, he seemed to be on the same page as fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers, who finished with seven catches on 12 targets for 74 yards. Meyers was targeted three times while Brady was out there and didn’t come up with a catch.
“My job is really easy when I can get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing and let him make plays,” said Stinham.
