ROOTED IN R.I.: Local author tells story of Friars’ road to first Final Four

Film director Peter Farrelly recalled his memory of this Friar defeat in the article he penned for Sports Illustrated in 2003: “I’m sitting on the floor of our family room bawling my eyes out. I’m way too old to be blubbering like this, but my Friars, the team led by my hero, point guard Ernie DiGregorio, have just lost to Memphis State, 98-85, in the Final Four … My brother, Bobby, kicks the footrest across the room toward where my mother is sucking air in gulps … and it confirms for me the depth of the tragedy we’ve just witnessed on TV.
LINCOLN — Author Paul Lonardo admits he didn’t react quite the way the famed Hollywood director did in his Cumberland home on that disastrous Saturday, March 24, 1973, probably because he was seven.
He nevertheless recalls the emotional sting of Providence College’s 98-85 NCAA Final Four semifinal loss to Memphis State inside the St. Louis Checkerdome. Like anyone his approximate age or older who grew up in these parts, how could he not?
That afternoon, to his recollection, he had sat inside his house in nearby North Providence with his parents watching on television, and – like Farrelly – was desperate to see hometown hero Ernie DiGregorio and his fellow Friars triumph over the Tigers.
With it, they would propel themselves into the championship tilt against vaunted defending champion UCLA. Even national pundits believed, with “Ernie D.” and Providence’s own Marvin Barnes, PC could turn the trick.
It never happened, which crushed the majority of sports fans here in New England.
“He was already a legend in North Providence, and I absolutely adored him, even though I was seven; I was fully aware, like everyone else, that Ernie D. was one of us,” Lonardo, now 54, grinned recently while relaxing in a Lincoln coffee shop perhaps a mile from his new home. “He was a hero to everybody, even when he was in high school, when he averaged 40 points a game.
“Everyone knew how he had helped the high school team win the (1968 Class B) state championship, then moved on to PC to accomplish more. Every kid looked up to him, wanted to play and be like him.”
Lonardo hesitates, then smiles again, though this one contains much more sadness. He explains how, in 2017-18, he not only met his boyhood idol DiGregorio but also had discussed plans of co-authoring his autobiography. In fact, once they finalized their deal, the two got together twice a week for months, and – in the interim – the writer composed page upon page based upon DiGregorio’s recollections and thoughtful statements.
Lonardo eventually finished the manuscript, though confessed, “in the end, I don’t think Ernie was comfortable putting that particular book out to the public. He’s a very private, meticulous man, a perfectionist. I told him, ‘Hey, we can still do this. We can tweak it, make it what you want,’ though it didn’t happen. I’m still hoping that someday, he’ll still want to get it done.
“For now, in essence, I guess you could say we put a cork in it. Still, if he wants to complete it someday, I’m hoping he’ll come back to me. If he decides on someone else, I’ll be the first in line to buy it.”
He admitted being devastated by the rejection, yet Lonardo didn’t need long to decide to “go my own way” with the tomes of notes he took, interviews he conducted, etc., and that’s how his latest book, “Homegrown: The Making of the 1972-73 Providence College Friars,” came to be.
“The book is done; I finished it not long ago, but I’m still doing some fine-tuning,” he said. “I self-published it, and it was released in May, but I haven’t publicized it until now. I want it more or less to coincide with the start of the college basketball season.
“It’s only 42,000 words, so it’s a small book; I’d classify it more as a coffee table book, but it’s also a historical account because it goes back through the history of PC basketball from 1918 to that first Final Four season.
“You know, I always had it in my mind, during all those interviews, what about the ‘72-73 Friars? Even when we first started talking in September 2017, I wanted to know more about that team, and the journey they all followed in coming together to make up that team.”
When DiGregorio decided not to go through with it, “all of that information was so fresh in my mind, I thought I’d go in a different direction,” he continued. “I thought, ‘I can do the research on how it all came together (who was recruited, who transferred and why) because I already had the notes on the entire ‘72-73 season – all the opponents, final scores, statistics, highlights, etc.’ There was so much info, I was engrossed. It was easy to get back into it.”
***
Still, he stated unequivocally he followed a long and winding, frustrating and stressful road just trying to become an author. And it started at a very early age.
“When I was a kid, I was always fascinated with horror shows, movies, how films were made, and I was always in the backyard with a Super-8 movie camera,” he laughed. “I would actually write my own scripts and ask my friends to read the lines while I filmed them. Some would ask me, ‘Paul, are you nuts?’ but I knew what I wanted.
“I always had one friend who’d do anything – dress up like a little old lady, in a skeleton outfit, and he’d act to what I had written,” he added. “As a six-seven-year-old, I’d be in my garage making a haunted house, a bowling alley, whatever I needed to use as a studio or sound stage.”
He said he never truly knew how to chase his dream because his father, William, died when he was just 11, leaving mom Helen to raise his two older brothers and younger sister alone.
“I was in my own little world,” he said. “My brothers would have none of it, what I was interested in, though my sister would help. If I had a mentor, somebody to point me in the right direction, things might have been different.”
After graduating from North Providence High in 1983, he decided to attend Bryant University, but lasted only a semester. The reason: His intense love for film-making never disappeared.
“Going into journalism probably would have been the safe thing to do to get a job and make some money, but I wanted desperately to take a chance,” he said. “So I did.”
Following a short, failed stint at Rhode Island College, “I thought, ‘That’s it. I’m done.’” He figured he didn’t have any other option than to move to California. At age 19, in the fall of 1985, he did, much to his mom’s chagrin.
“I went to Hollywood to chase my dream, and I found a small film school, Columbia College, which accepted me,” he recalled. “They specialized in all sorts of film making, including editing, learning camera lenses and positioning, screenwriting, etc.”
There was one particular issue: He needed money to find a place to eat and sleep, but the latter didn’t come so easily. While going to school, he landed a job as a security officer during, appropriately, the graveyard shift, and worked odd jobs in restaurants in Venice Beach.
Lonardo, however, indicated he lasted only a couple of trimesters. He became not only frustrated with his lack of progress but exhausted from studying and working, which resulted in homesickness.
He moved back to the Ocean State, but more educated, he said, in his favorite subject – and life.
“I learned so much – how to be prepared to make such a big move, what to expect emotionally,” he mentioned, “but I also discovered that screenwriting turned me on, that I didn’t need to be planted behind a camera. The creative thing was still there.
“I came back in May 1986 wanting to figure out how to write better, especially screenplays.”
He hooked on with a friend who owned a landscaping company, and decided when business was slow in the late fall and winter, he would write. He first chose, of course, the horror realm, composing a 120-page screenplay called, “Reign of the Scarecrow,” that after attending dozens of film-writing workshops, including in New York City.
He traveled to assorted local libraries to research his new quest, but again felt defeated as he wrote but couldn’t get a nibble from an agent, publisher, etc.
“I went years and never sold anything,” he said. “I went back to the library to put together a list of agents looking for new writers to represent, and I’d mail things I had written to every literary agent there was. I had a stack of rejection letters a mile high, so I decided to get out of the horror genre and focused more on murder mysteries, screwball comedies, and did that for three-four years.
“This brought me to the late 1980s, and I figured I had to do a ton of reading, too – Steven King, anthologies, short stories – and I discovered, ‘Wow! There are a lot of really good writers out there,’ so I tried to emulate them. I learned how the good ones make a story move, flow, how it evolves. I saw there’s a formula there, and began to understand the ebbs and flows.”
***
For the next few years, he spent his non-working (for a living) hours writing short stories and fiction, and developed a desire to compose the latter.
He sent those out, too, expecting a nibble or two; apparently, he remained a fish out of water.
That’s when he came to realization, one he stated hurt deeply.
“Some of the stories I had were very good, but I re-read them and realized they just weren’t written very well,” he said, recalling his revelation. “The writing thing comes from experience, living … I wrote some short stories that would sell to little, nothing magazines, and – back then – authors would accept that, like, ‘OK, well, it’s a start.’
“I decided not to give up; I thought, ‘I don’t care. I’m 25, and I’m going to keep writing!’ even though my mom was saying, ‘You’ve got to get a career for yourself,’” he continued. “I thought I’d go after something I really liked, and something that would help give me more experience (coming up with creative ideas).
“I decided to enroll in mortuary school.”
(He wasn’t kidding).
He enrolled at Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. in about 1990, mentioning he wanted to study “the death thing, the macabre. I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll learn something that could help my writing.’”
He completed the course work and graduated with an Associate’s in Mortuary Science in 1992.
Lonardo discovered soon after a friend of his family knew a man in southern California who owned a funeral home and was looking for help. He contacted him, and soon found himself driving to California once more.
“I figured, ‘Why not try it? I’ll be closer to L.A. again,’ and the ‘writing screenplay’ was still in the back of my mind,” he recalled. “I had to be an apprentice, meaning doing all the dirty work behind the scenes – handling bodies, embalming them, etc. What I learned is that it’s not easy work, especially when you’re seeing young kids.
“Plus, I was on 24-hour notice, so I’d have to go to houses (of people who had just died) and pick up their bodies. I did that for four years, but my brothers and sister started having kids beginning in about 1996, and I started thinking I wanted to watch them grow up. I wanted to spent more time with my family, but I was also thinking, ‘Do I want to keep doing this?’ I thought it was fascinating at first, but then it became too tedious; it was hard to watch and feel all the heartache.”
Lonardo followed through with his feelings, again returning to southeastern New England; this time, though, he enrolled at URI to gain a Bachelor’s of English. Shortly thereafter, he began composing his first-ever, full-fledged novel, one based on three characters who were strangers but came together to combat an evil force in a fictional town.
“I actually found a small-time publisher on the Internet, which was getting big back in 1999; they didn’t offer me any advertising, but they published it,” he said of The Apostate, which came out in paperback. “I was thrilled. It gave me the incentive to keep going.”
He did all that before and after graduating in 1998, but still didn’t get any offers to write.
“In that time, people who knew me and my frustration would talk to people; they would say, ‘Hey, if you want to write a book and want help, why don’t you talk to Paul!’” he stated. “They did, and some were legitimate ideas, others not so.
“But I got very interested in writing a book about the former police chief in Providence, Urbano Prignano, Jr. He wanted his autobiography written, so I started meeting up with him once a week, like every Tuesday, in 2001.
“I found it fascinating (as) some of it was controversial, like politics, scandal in the department, and the information was still fresh in his mind,” he added. “I did a lot of writing, and I found a publisher. When I pitched the idea, he said he didn’t want a book on the police chief but a segment in it.”
It happened to be about the carjacking and eventual murders of a young couple on the site of a golf course being built in Johnston. The publisher sent him to do more research on that brutal story, so he chased down the Johnston detective on the case, Raymond Pingitore, who was about to retire.
He was willing to speak with Lonardo about the case.
“So nobody wanted Urbano’s autobiography, so we abandoned that project, but he gave me the case files and everything else I needed as to how the police eventually solved the crime,” he sighed. “I had to labor going through stacks and stacks of police files, reports, videos, taped confessions; I had to make sure everything added up.
“It took me about a year, and the good news is I received an advance, which was nice. They came up with the title, ‘Thrill Killers,’ and I have to say the whole process was fascinating. I had to work, really for the first time, with a publisher and editor who told me how to make the book better, more appealing to a reader.
“It was a mid-sized publishing house in the Midwest, and they spent a lot of time on the project,” he continued. “The big thing was selling the paperback rights to a huge publisher named Berkley Books; that was big time. It was finished in 2005, but came out in 2007. It was a big book, over 300 pages, and it sold pretty well.
“That got me started on non-fiction writing. I’ve pretty much been doing collaborative work for the past 10-plus years, but I still write some fiction.”
***
As for his first meeting with “Ernie D.,” Lonardo said it first occurred in late 2014 or early 2015 when a friend suggested he approach him. Instead, not long after, his pal ran into DiGregorio and suggested he speak with Lonardo.
The former hoop phenom contacted the author by e-mail and, in February 2015, the two met at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick – Lonardo called it a “kick the tires” kind of meeting for DiGregorio.
He didn’t hear from the ex-Friar for perhaps two years, but then he called Lonardo to tell him he had learned more about the process and wanted to meet again.
Naturally, the site was Alumni Hall.
“What surprised me was he remembered a lot about what he had done in games, his stats, opponents, the final scores, players on the other teams,” he explained. “I mean, this was 45 years or so after … When he told he wanted to put a cork in it, I was so bummed. I had so much information. The strange thing was he didn’t want to get stuck on that ‘72-’73 season.
“He wanted to talk about other things he did – being drafted by the Buffalo Braves, playing in the NBA, being named Rookie of the Year in ‘74, but I always had it in my mind, ‘What about that Final Four team?’ I wanted to know more about it, the journey they all took to come together to form that team.”
He contacted some of DiGregorio’s and Barnes’ old friends, and a primary query was, “It’s obviously a small college, so how did it (and does it) attract such immense talent?’ Back then, a lot of it was homegrown, with Ernie from North Providence and Marvin from Central High in Providence. They had Kevin Stacom, who was from New York but had transferred in from Holy Cross.
“I discovered the talent came here because the talent already had been here – Jimmie Walker, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson. I know Ernie told me Jimmie Walker had inspired him a great deal.”
Lonardo also noted it was most appropriate subject matter at this time, mostly because that stunning squad of mostly locals will soon celebrate its 50th birthday.
Then again, so are those who remember it – feel it – to this day.
“That ‘73 team seemed destined for greatness because of the amazing history of the Providence College men’s basketball program, and it’s a nice coffee table book commemorating the 50th anniversary of that team, complete with season statistics and a synopsis of the regular season and playoff games.”
Anyone who wants to relive that time and the magic it brought can purchase “Homegrown” at www.amazon.com for a mere $7.99.
“Ernie’s responsible for this idea because he sparked an interest in me,” Lonardo grinned. “I wanted to find out more about why he went to PC when he could have gone anywhere else, the same goes for Marvin and others. The answer: PC’s history is rich.”
