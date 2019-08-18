Running back talk with Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

FOXBORO — From Super Bowl champions to promising up-and-comers, the Patriots feature a collection of running backs that epitomizes today’s NFL desire to stock up and have multiple options at their disposal.
Where New England’s backfield stacks up among the pantheon of the league’s top units is a topic that was posed to Rex Burkhead after the conclusion of a recent training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. Now in his third season with the Pats, Burkhead has ranked third in rushing attempts over each of the past two seasons.
Imagine if Burkhead had not been plagued by injuries that have forced him to miss significant time – six games in 2017, eight games in 2018. Still, there’s something to be said for having solid intel on what Bill Belichick seeks in a running back, hence why Burkhead remains held in high regard.
When healthy, Burkhead is effective as both a runner and a pass-catching option out of the backfield. In his New England career, he’s been targeted 56 times and come away with 44 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns. With his two-way effectiveness, some may contend that Burkhead is cut from the same cloth as teammate James White.
If the depth chart on the Patriots’ website is to be believed, Burkhead is the backup to White with Brandon Bolden in the No. 3 spot. The other running back slot lists second-year pro Sony Michel as the starter followed by fullback James Develin and rookie Damien Harris. On paper, the potential is there to anoint Burkhead & Co. as the most well-rounded group of the Belichick era.
“We’ve got a bunch of great guys both on and off the field,” said Burkhead. “We’re always looking to improve in every area and ways to get better. We’re never going to rest on what we’ve done. We’re nowhere near where we want to be as a team and as an offense. We still have a long way to go.
“Really, it’s about what we can do to help the team,” Burkhead added. “It doesn’t matter about how many carries or touches we get, or who’s playing where. At the very end, what it comes down to is what ways we can benefit the team.”
Shifting gears, Burkhead was asked to provide his impressions on those who figure to receive handoffs from Tom Brady this coming season.
Burkhead on James White: “He can pretty much do everything. One of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around. Just a great guy, a great teammate, and one of the leaders on this team. He’s someone you can always count on.”
Burkhead on Brandon Bolden: “Similar to James in that he’s been a pleasure to be around. Except for last year, he’s pretty much been (in New England) for his entire career. He knows how things are run and is a great leader, whether it’s on special teams or on offense.”
Burkhead on Sony Michel: “There’s always leaps to make from Year 1 to Year 2, but he’s doing a great job with that. He’s seeing things that he can improve upon and gone out (to the practice field) and showcasing that. The sky’s the limit for him. He’s a great player and is fun to be with.”
Burkhead on Damien Harris: “He’s come in and worked really hard … putting his head down and not saying much. Usually that’s the case with rookies, but he’s definitely asking questions if he doesn’t understand something. That’s a good thing. That means you’re involved and you want to pick it up. You care about becoming a great contributor to this team.”
