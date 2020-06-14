RUNNING FOR A CAUSE: Woonsocket native Jon Pincince hopes to cover 80 miles with the goal of raising money for the R.I. Nonviolence Institute

By combining his passion for running and his desire to raise money for a specific cause, Jon Pincince has found a unique and creative way to celebrate his 43rd birthday.
A Woonsocket High graduate (Class of 1995), Pincince has his sights set on taking the longest of long runs on Thursday, June 25. His goal is to cover the North-South Trail, which runs the entire length of Rhode Island, in a single day and help secure funding for the state’s Nonviolence Institute through pledges that are specifically tied to the number of miles he’s able to cover.
All told, Pincince is looking at an 80-mile venture.
“What I get to tell people is please do this favor for me on my birthday. This is my birthday present. Spend a little time with me. Don’t buy me a present. Send in a donation. Help me out in some way,” said Pincince, who earned varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball during his Villa Novan athletic career.
Pincince, along with a number of runners he knows, have missed out on the experience and camaraderie due to the nixing of local road races in wake of the current pandemic. He thought about something he could do as a replacement where he could establish a goal and shoot for it.
In what could be deemed a pivotal time in United States history, Pincince’s decision to run with the idea of lending monetary assistance to the Nonviolence Institute represents the perfect fit. The organization’s mission is to teach the principles and practices of nonviolence while setting out to foster a community that addresses potentially violent situations with nonviolent solutions.
“From the perspective of charities and organizations, many fundraisers have been canceled and put in a tough spot. The Nonviolence Institute is one of those causes that had a significant fundraiser affected by the pandemic,” said Pincince. “If running can help raise money for an organization, that’s just sort of a bonus.”
A Providence-based attorney, Pincince became serious about running in 2004 after finishing law school. He described himself as being “overweight” and in “pretty poor shape.” Enough was enough, hence he decided to get off the couch and incorporate lengthy runs into his daily routine. Sixteen years later, he’s still going strong.
“It gave me something else to do besides studying for the bar,” said Pincince, who placed second at the 2019 George Nasuti Novans Pride 5K Run/Walk and is a past participant of the Blessing of the Fleet 10-Mile Road Race.
On average, Pincince runs between 75-80 miles per week. With a serious task on the docket, he recently bumped up the weekly mileage total to just north of 80.
“At this point, the training is pretty much finished,” he said. “The only big mistake I could make over the next week-plus is running too much. I’ve never done anything like this before, but based on my previous running experience [which includes participating in marathons] and what I’ve read about ultra-marathon training and training plans, I’ve tried to put something together over the past few months that would get me as prepared as I could be.
“The cumulative mileage I think has been good, but doing it in one shot is going to be very different from anything I’ve ever done,” said Pincince, noting that for a single outing, 35 miles represents his personal highwater mark.
The goal of squeezing in all 80 miles in a single day will officially commence on June 25 at the first sign of daylight, which Pincince anticipates would be around 4:30 in the morning. The hope is to finish before it gets dark.
The starting line is Douglas State Forest in Douglas, Mass. Runners have to go about two miles to reach the Rhode Island state line, then it’s 78 miles to the finish line at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown.
It was last Wednesday when Pincince publicly hatched his ambitious plan to run for a cause via his Twitter handle (@JonPincince). In just a few days, people have come forward to offer their help on race day, whether it’s joining him for a portion of the 80 miles or creating pitstops along the route.
“It’s been a great response so far,” said Pincince.
A number of donations have already started to roll in. Those interested in pledging can do so by replying to Pincince on Twitter or commenting on his Facebook page. You can also email him at jpincince@gmail.com. He’s keeping a tally and plans to send out a link to donate directly to the Nonviolence Institute after his June 25 running endeavor is safely in the books.
“I didn’t enter this with a set fundraising goal in mind, but over that many number of miles, it adds up pretty quickly,” said Pincince. “If someone pledges 50 cents a mile and if I’m able to do the whole thing, which is a big if, that’s 40 bucks. If someone says one dollar per mile, that’s 80 bucks.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.