RUNNING TOGETHER: Through patience & perseverance, Cumberland High cross-country/track coach Kerrie Carpenter always kept her son Ethan on the path of returning to competition

By BRENDAN McGAIR
CUMBERLAND – The understanding has always been there. At practice and meets, Ethan Carpenter refers to his mother Kerrie like everyone else does – "Coach." Save “Mom” for home.
By force of habit, the Carpenters could be sitting down to dinner and Ethan would still address Kerrie as Coach. Sometimes, Kerrie would respond with “Really?” to remind her son to be cognizant of his surroundings. Most times, it was chalked up as a Freudian slip.
You too would probably have a hard time separating what is acceptable when on the cross-country and track circuits as opposed to the homestead if your mom served as a constant presence as well as a source of reassurance.
“There haven’t been many points in my life when I haven’t had my mom coach me,” said Ethan, a senior at Cumberland High.
From middle school to club running, to these past four years where Kerrie has coached Ethan at the high-school level with the Clippers, the pair have undertaken a life-changing odyssey where triumphs ran parallel with frustrating moments. Through everything, their relationship as mother and son has endured.
“As a mom, I have been fortunate to share a zillion moments with my son that most parents don’t get. That has been a true blessing for me,” said Kerrie, her words containing a wholesome quality with the calendar showing that it’s the day of the annual 24-hour observance devoted specifically to celebrating motherhood.
***
Many stories in the Carpenter household revolve around running. In this particular case, the point of origin begins with Ethan as a known commodity before arriving at Cumberland High.
He became a two-time middle school state champion in cross-country (at North Cumberland) and was one of the driving forces behind the national acclaim achieved by the NC Surge, an advanced running club consisting strictly of Cumberland runners. His mom was the head coach for both squads.
When Ethan began running cross-country at Cumberland High in the fall of 2018, he did so under the supervision of a familiar voice. Kerrie was tabbed as the choice to succeed longtime head coach Tom Kenwood. There was the expectation that this mother-son pairing would continue to bear substantial fruit – both from an individual and team standpoint.
Alas, those best-laid plans were often fraught with trying moments.
Ethan was in ninth grade when he began experienced a significant growth spurt. How drastic was it? He grew 13 inches over 13 months. Almost overnight, he went from a lithe and slim-boned youngster to becoming the Jack and the Bean Stalk of Rhode Island high school running.
“I knew something drastic was about to happen,” said Ethan about the host of challenges that engulfed his running prowess upon his body changing at a rapid rate.
What ensued were complex injuries involving Ethan’s back and hips. As a mom, Kerrie’s heart broke for her son.
“I also knew this was going to be a challenging journey,” she said.
***
There were times when the “old” Ethan Carpenter would surface. As a sophomore, he earned Second Team All-State honors in cross-country. That same year, he ran a 4:26 mile at an indoor invitational held in Boston. That occurrence proved to be a watershed moment – the only time as a Clipper that Ethan recorded a time in the mile run.
For every highwater mark that gave off the impression that the injury concerns had finally subsided, there were periods where he needed to step away from competing. Rare was the season – be it cross-country or indoor/outdoor track – when he could stay the course in terms of his training because of his hip or back.
“I would wonder to myself, ‘Why was I the one always getting injured?’” said Ethan. “I’ve watched most people go through high school without a scratch.”
As a coach, Kerrie Carpenter’s approach centered on immediately doubling down to find solutions that would enable her son to return to competition sooner rather than later. Physical therapy became a prerequisite with Ethan sometimes leaving school to receive treatment.
“So much of his training was modified to accommodate his size and prevent injuries,” said Kerrie.
Massaging and dry needling could stave off so much of the pain, yet never once did mother and son talk about Ethan throwing in the towel and completely walking away from the world of running. As long as Kerrie and Ethan had each other, there were no obstacles too big to overcome.
From the mother’s perspective, it was understandably hard to ignore that helpless feeling as you watch your child experience one setback after another.
“I just felt so sad for him and the struggles that each injury brought him,” said Kerrie.
***
By the time Ethan’s senior year arrived, it was clear that expectations needed re-calibration for someone standing 6-foot-5 and might still be growing. A few weeks into the 2021 cross-country season, his coach/mom established a goal for Ethan to reach the state meet that seemed fair in response to the physical and mental toll brought on by the injuries – finish between 16:30 and 16:40 that first Saturday in November.
“He was always at a disadvantage to be where everyone else was in terms of performance,” said Kerrie, “but he had one job.”
For one stretch at the Covered Bridge Course located at Ponaganset High, Ethan Carpenter emptied his tank and let it all hang out there. His back proved bothersome, yet he remained resolute on keeping up his end of the bargain for the betterment of the Clippers.
Ultimately, he clocked in at 16:42, good for 25th place. He was the third Cumberland runner to cross the finish line, a key development for a program that finished second in the team standings.
In Kerrie’s eyes, Ethan checked off two important boxes.
“As a mom, it was his moment in time. As a coach, we set a plan and looked at every season as a piece to the puzzle,” she said. “For him to come through when he came through … there was so much work that was 100 percent to the benefit of the team.”
A sense of fulfillment washed over Ethan while attempting to manage his latest round of pain post-state meet.
“I remember wanting to sit down and relax,” said Ethan, “but I also remember being relieved that I hit what I was supposed to and filled the role that I needed to.”
In keeping with the theme of when it's appropriate to say “Coach” or “Mom”, Ethan admitted all the emotions from his senior cross-country season bubbled to the surface upon getting into the car with his mother after states.
“That’s when it hit me that we worked together all season for this particular moment,” said Ethan.
***
Ethan’s time at Cumberland High is concluding with him playing midfield on the varsity lacrosse team, his first time playing the sport since eighth grade. Standing next to Kerrie at Tucker Field one night last week, he shared that the hip and back injuries that dogged him for much of his high school years haven’t surfaced nearly as often this spring.
Sitting in the stands during lacrosse games, Kerrie Carpenter can’t help but flash back to the memories that have been accrued and filed under “Coach” and “Mom.” The image of Ethan serving as a “boss on the track” – Kerrie's words – will stick with her as she watches Ethan gear up for the next phase of his running odyssey as a member of the track program at URI.
“He had such a presence,” said Kerrie. “As a mother, I loved that.”
Reflecting on these past four years and going through this journey side-by-side with his Mom, who also happened to be his Coach, Ethan summoned it up succinctly.
“It’s definitely been special,” he said.
His mom echoed said sentiment – albeit on a level appropriate with today being Mother’s Day.
“Beyond his running, the injuries, and all that, he’s a great kid and I love him so much,” said Kerrie.
