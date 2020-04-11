SAINTLY APPROACH: Hien's unqiue recruiting pitch helped Lincoln High product realize D-I college baseball dream

LINCOLN — In these crazy and unsettling times, Randall Hien knew it was imperative to get ahead of the curve and be proactive with his college baseball recruiting.
In short, the Lincoln High senior understood the urgency of speaking up and getting the word out there on his behalf. That creed became especially true after the NCAA’s recent decision to award an additional year of eligibility to springtime athletes who saw their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis.
For some college programs, the 2021 squad could prove to be a carbon copy of the 2020 outfit. In other words, roster spots and scholarship dollars for an incoming freshman like Hien could be at a premium.
Hien had his sights set on playing baseball at Siena College, a Division I school that
competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He took an official visit to the Loudonville, N.Y. campus last fall and continued to remain on the Saints’ radar heading into his final season at LHS.
The plan was for a member of the Siena coaching staff to check out Hien in-person – preferably before the signing period opens on April 15. Once it became clear that evaluating up-close wasn’t going to happen, Hien floated a unique proposal to Siena head coach Tony Rossi.
Hien would join the Saints’ baseball family and not even entertain the thought of being considered for their 2021 plans. He would sit out in a redshirt capacity and begin playing at the collegiate level in 2022. On the surface, it was clear that Hien had taken the time to carefully consider all avenues before putting words or thoughts into action.
Rossi relayed to Hien that nothing would be guaranteed. To Hien, it was a chance that was worth taking. Earlier this week, he capped off his recruiting odyssey by making his commitment to Siena official.
On Friday, Hien stood behind Chet Nichols Field and talked about a whirlwind experience that was thrown into hyperdrive due to the coronavirus pandemic. No longer does he have to constantly check his email to see if someone from Siena replied to his inquiry.
“Coach Rossi wanted to make sure I understood the rules of redshirting. I told him I’m ready for the challenge. I don’t think it’s going to be easy, but I’m ready to work in order to have a role on the team,” said Hien, wearing a Lincoln High hat and a green sweatshirt with “Siena Baseball” emblazoned on the chest. “I was more focused on having him understand that I was going to be dedicated and be ready.
“I think [selling Siena on sitting out as a true freshman] definitely helped. Some people aren’t interested in that. They want to play their first year. I wanted to be realistic. I’ll be able to practice with the team, get stronger, and focus on school,” Hien added.
Before cutting right to the heart of the matter with Siena, Hien cut up some video clips from a workout session that was filmed last summer at Chet Nichols Field by Idris Liasu, his summer travel ball coach at L&M Baseball. From taking grounders, to throwing, to hitting … Hien made sure to leave no stone unturned on his personal recruiting website page, which also included his stats with L&M.
“It was a way for coaches to see me [during the current predicament] without coming to see me,” said Hien, whose three-sport athletic career at Lincoln High includes four years as the football team’s starting quarterback and a basketball championship that was achieved last month.
Liasu was once an assistant at Siena under Rossi and succeeded in getting Hien to join L&M following his freshman season at Lincoln.
“Coach Idris tuned me into a completely different player. He showed me the ins and outs of what I needed to know to be able to perform at a higher level,” said Hien. “He knew what colleges want.”
Hien received an academic scholarship from Siena. A member of the National Honor Society as well as an honor roll fixture at Lincoln, Hien plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in finance.
The baseball piece as it related to the Saints … that was the remaining end that needed to be tied up as Hien’s time in high school continued to draw to a close.
“One thing that Coach Idris emphasized with me was to be patient. You don’t want to rush the process,” said Hien, “but my mom (Patti) kept asking, ‘What are you going to do?’ I saw my friends committing from the L&M team and was starting to get somewhat nervous, but this is a huge relief.”
At the college level, Hien figures to see time at shortstop and second base – two positions that have defined his baseball career up until this point. A Second Team All-Division pick as a junior, Hien stressed to the Siena coaching staff that if need be, he can be plugged in anywhere on the field.
“I’ll do whatever is necessary,” said Hien.
Hien becomes the fourth member of Lincoln High’s Class of 2020 to firm up plans to continue competing at the NCAA D-I level. He joins Kyle Moison (track & field, Auburn University), McGovern Brown (swimming, Providence College) and Allison Plante (track & field, Sacred Heart University).
“This is not about us committing. It’s about what other people have done for us,” said Hien.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.