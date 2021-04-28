The mantra for the Academy U18 team going into USA Hockey Nationals was simple – play comfortable in uncomfortable situations.
That Saints’ approach was tested in the opening period of their opening pool-play game against the underdog Pittsburgh Esmark Stars on Wednesday morning in suburban St. Louis. Josh Karnish scored a superb solo power-play goal just five minutes into the game, but then the Saints were outplayed for most of the rest of the 20-minute period.
Coach Matt Plante was happy to see his squad weather the storm and eventually put away the Pennsylvania kids. Goalie Tommy Heaney was splendid for three periods, allowing just a consolation goal late in the third period, while Owen McLaughlin, Sixten Jennersjo, Jayden Sison and Nate Benoit dominated in a 5-1 victory.
“We want them to play comfortable in uncomfortable situations, which means you have to have confidence playing with a one-goal lead against a good team,” Plante said. “Just look at what UMass did in the NCAA Tournament. They were so good defensively that it really helped their offense. They didn’t give up grade-A chances and they were so good in their own end they could transition and score.
“For us, we’re committed to defending, which gets our offense going. You have to have that confidence to play that way.”
The U18 team can virtually secure a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinal when they take on the Nashville Jr. Predators at 6:45 p.m. The Jr. Preds suffered a 6-3 defeat to the North Jersey Avalanche, but the last two goals came with Nashville’s net vacated.
“There are no easy games and Nashville is going to come out and be scrappy. I think they play with a little more pace than Pittsburgh, so we just need to continue to execute,” Plante said.
The U14 team also likely needs just one more win to advance to the quarterfinals after an impressive 3-1 win over the Northeast Pack and Beast Series rival North Jersey Avalanche in suburban Dallas. Sacha Boisvert put the Saints ahead in the first period, while talented forward James Hagans scored the game-winning goal in the second and Tyler Wood added an insurance goal in the third period. Wood finished with two points.
While those two squads are in good shape, the 15U and U16 teams face an uphill battle to advance to the quarterfinals. The U16 team, which dominated New England district play, was upset by Dallas Stars Elite, 4-3. Seth Constance, Hudson Blue and Tomas Trunda scored the Saints’ goals, but Elouann Lemonner scored a goal late in the third period to lift the Stars to victory.
The 15U team dropped a 4-2 decision to Florida Alliance. Florida scored the first two goals before Teddy Merrill grabbed a goal back. Jake Gutwirth made it 3-2 in the third period, but that was as close as the Saints got.
“For those two teams, you just have to be all in on [Thursday] because that’s all you have,” Plante said. “If you do that, then you can think about Friday and doing it all again.”
Plante’s team got off to a dream start when Heaney collided with an Esmark player and the puck squirted into the neutral zone where Karnish was on hand to retrieve it and score. After weathering Esmark’s fight back at the end of the first, the Saints doubled the lead early in the second when Ryan O’Connell’s superb forechecking created a chance for Zach Aben to finish.
Benoit and McLaughlin created a chance for Jennersjo later in the second period to make it 3-0. The lead was four early in the third period when Benoit, McLaughlin and Sison executed a perfect power-play attack that led to a Sterling Cooke goal in the mid slot.
Benoit started another power-play attack minutes later than led to the fifth goal. The North Dakota commit found McLaughlin, a Penn State commit, who found Sison, a Princeton commit. Sison skated into the zone before playing the puck back to McLaughlin for a goal.
