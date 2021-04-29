If the Academy U18 team wants to win USA Hockey national title, they're going to have to play better than they did Thursday night against a talented Nashville Jr. Predators team.
The Saints needed third-period goals from defenseman James Goffredo and Princeton-bound forward Jayden Sison to secure a 3-1 victory over the Jr. Preds to earn a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals in suburban St. Louis. Despite the win, coach Matt Plante wasn't happy with the 60 minutes of hockey.
“I thought our buy in was an issue tonight and we didn't play smart hockey,” Plante said. “We tried to do things different today than we've done in the last five or six games and that's not good enough. If we expect to win this thing, than that effort is not going to be good enough. The good thing is I know this is a resilient group that will bounce back because they did at regionals.”
The Saints are now 2-0 in their group and they'll take on Northeast Pack and Beast Series rival North Jersey for the No. 1 seed from the pool this afternoon at 3:30. The Saints swept the Avalanche in a weekend series earlier in the season, so Plante knows Friday's game is going to be difficult.
“This is going to be a war because they are going to want revenge and seeding is going to be on the line for the quarterfinals,” Plante said.
For the second straight Nationals contest, the Saints jumped out to a lead in the first period. Sison went in on a breakaway, but was stopped. Penn State commit Owen McLaughlin was on hand to whack in the rebound.
Neither team could score for over two periods until the Jr. Preds tied the game on a Trevor Faucher goal early in the third period. The Saints responded minutes later when Zach Aben tight-angle shot was saved right into the path of Goffredo, who buried the chance for the game-winning goal.
The Saints' vaunted power play went back to work later in the period when Sixten Jennersjo played the puck to McLaughlin, who found Sison open at the back door for a goal.
If the Saints lose Friday's game to the Avs they will likely face another Northeast Pack rival, the undefeated Pittsburgh Pens Elite. The winner of today's game will face either the Boston Jr. Eagles or Meijer out of Minnesota in the quarterfinals.
The U18 isn't the only Academy team that will be playing into the weekend because Vincent Piri delivered a pair of assists and three different U14 Saints scored goals in an impressive 3-2 victory over Pens Elite in suburban Dallas. The Saints are the only undefeated team left in the Liberty Division and they'll play the winless Northeast Wisconsin Jr. Gamblers in their final pool game.
If they win on Friday afternoon, the Saints will play either the L.A. Jr. Kings or Michigan's Compuware in the quarterfinals at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
“They're 2-0 and that's awesome,” Plante said. “They're in good position and that's exciting for that group. Hopefully they can close out the bracket tomorrow and get the top spot for the quarterfinals.”
Piri setup Jackson DeLeo for the game's lone goal in the first period and then Piri connected with Tyler Wood for the only goal in the second period. Anthony Sewecke cut the deficit in half early in the third period, but James Hagens found Patrick Fitzgibbon for a crucial insurance goal to secure the win.
Also in suburban Dallas, the 15U team saw its national championship dreams come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to HoneyBaked. Goalie Michael Calabret made 28 saves in the game, but Jackson Foodrill scored the game's lone goal less than a minute into overtime.
The Saints play Pens Elite in their final game of the tournament this afternoon.
The U16 team lost it's second straight game 4-3, but Tomas Trunda, Cam O'Neill and the Saints have a realistic chance of advancing from the Liberty Division. If the Saints beat the Buffalo Saints by at least three goals and the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies beat the Dallas Stars Elite, then the Saints qualify based on goal differential for Saturday's quarterfinal, most likely against Pens Elite.
In Thursday's loss to the undefeated Jr. Grizzlies, the Saints fell behind 4-1 midway through the second period but battled back with third-period goals from Dylan Shane and Jason Stefanek.
