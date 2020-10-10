LINCOLN — Since current Stonehill College star Camryn Thompson graduated in 2018, the Lincoln girls soccer team has struggled to find someone who can both unlock defenses with their skill and imagination while also providing a physical presence in the middle of the field.
Even though it’s literally one half of the first game of a truncated season, the Lions might’ve stumbled upon someone with Thompson’s unique skill set.
Senior Analicia Bonelli, who transferred to Lincoln from the Bay Area, started the first half of Saturday’s season opener against Scituate at her preferred position of centerback. But with the Lions trailing and in search of goals, coach Chris Allen moved the senior into midfield – and that made all the difference.
Bonelli assisted on the game-tying and game-winning goals, while senior forward Taylor Salome netted her second career hat trick in the Lions’ 4-2 Division II victory over the Spartans at Ferguson Field Saturday morning.
“Coach saw that I can dribble past people in practice, so they wanted me to push up more and also defend at the same time,” said Bonelli, who moved to the East Coast because she has family in North Providence. “I’m used to playing centerback, but I played in center midfield when I was in fifth grade. I actually prefer to play in the back because everyone loved the way I could slide tackle.”
“With what we’ve been working on in practice, we wanted to make sure our front six were going forward together and when Ana went up there, she did a very good job,” Allen said. “She did a good job of getting back, but also taking those risks and creating chances that we needed. We talked at halftime about how we created a bunch of good opportunities, but we needed to execute.”
Salome, who netted a hat trick in a Division I game last season, took Allen’s halftime talk to heart because after throwing away a few good opportunities in the opening 15 minutes, the senior responded with three goals in 25 minutes to help the Lions start life in a new division with three points.
“This was a great start to our season,” said Salome, who scored three goals even though she is nursing a quadricep injury. “After halftime we talked about how we needed to win for the seniors because this is a different year and we want to win games. We only have six games, so we want to make the most of it. It’s great to be back.”
Scituate (0-1 Division II) also dropped down from Division I after reaching the playoffs last season. The Spartans needed senior goalie Alexandria Sampalis to make important saves against Salome and senior Riley Specht in the opening 15 minutes to keep the game tied before Abigail Pagnozzi opened the scoring with a superb 27-yard free kick that sailed past junior goalie Amy Stevens.
The Spartans weren’t two goals better than the Lions, but they grabbed a two-goal advantage when Rachel Oster breeched Lincoln’s back line, dribbled around Stevens and rolled the ball into an empty net in the 52nd minute.
Lincoln responded just a minute later when Sampalis stopped a Specht effort, but Salome was on hand to score her team’s first goal of the season.
“Taylor and Riley are doing a great job of playing off of each other,” Allen said. “They have great link-up play, which is really nice to see. Taylor played hard, but I think all the kids played hard today. Scituate is a strong team, so I’m very happy with our performance today. They’re a tough team, as was the case every time we played them in D-I.”
Specht scored her lone goal in the 54th minute when the Spartans partially cleared a corner kick right into the path of Bonelli, who slid a ball through to Specht. The senior calmly slotted a shot from the right side of the box past Sampalis.
Both teams had scoring chances over the next 15 minutes, but the next goal came thanks to the skill of Bonelli. The senior ripped a free kick from the top of the box that Sampalis could only save into the path of Salome, who guided the ball into the vacated net for the game-winning goal.
“She’s an amazing player and she’s really easy to read when she has the ball,” Salome said of Bonelli. “She delivers really good balls for us to score. With her joining the team, it’s a really going to help us out a lot.”
Salome iced the game with a goal in the 78th minute after a great pass from Brooke Cole, but minutes before that goal, Stevens (nine saves), came off her line to stop Oster from getting off a shot on a breakaway. She also made two other point-blank saves in the final five minutes to secure the victory.
“Amy was strong in net and we had a lot kids step up and be leaders today,” Allen said. “That makes everyone feel supported. As a team, we need to take advantage of the situation we have. Even though we’re only playing six games, we are treating this like any other season and we want to do well for the seniors.”
The Lions make the short trip up Route 126 to face Mount St. Charles Saturday morning.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Scituate 1 1 – 2
Lincoln 0 4 – 4
First half – S, Abigail Pagnozzi (unassisted), 21:00.
Second half – S, Rachel Oster (unassisted), 52:00; L, Tayla Salome (Riley Specht), 53:00; L, Specht (Analicia Bonelli), 54:00; L, Salome (Bonelli), 70:00; L, Salome (Brooke Cole), 78:00.
Saves – S, Alexandria Sampalis (7 saves); L, Amy Stevens (9 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.