Hockey is a sport that’s dominated by the state parochial powerhouses, but in the middle of the last decade there wasn’t a rivalry bigger than the Blackstone Valley public-school feud between Cumberland and Burrillville.
The teams met 12 times in the span of 16 months, including four meetings for a pair of Division I Eccleston titles. Two of the most impactful scorers during those rivalry games were Cumberland centerman Jake Salisbury and Burrillville winger Chad Stone.
Stone, then a senior, led the Broncos to an upset victory over the Salisbury, a junior, and the Clippers in the 2015 Eccleston final. To this day, Salisbury remembers his top-seeded Clippers coming up short to Burrillville.
“I never didn’t like Chad, but he was the kid who pulled the ring off my finger that year,” Salisbury said. “He’s a very skilled player and he worked hard and battles for pucks in the corner because he’s so physical. There was no animosity because he’s a really nice kid, but he had the last laugh when they beat us.”
Fast forward five years and Stone and Salisbury were teamed up on the same line for coach Joe Augustine’s URI Division I club squad.
Salisbury, just like in high school, was a key contributor since his freshman campaign and ended his senior campaign with 16 goals and 19 assists, while Stone chipped in with 12 goals and 11 assists in his final season in Kingston.
How do two elite athletes who battled so many times in intense games at Adelard Arena and Levy Rink become friends? It’s just in the DNA of a hockey player, according to Cumberland coach and former URI standout Mark Andreozzi.
“It’s the way hockey is because some of my best friends are guys who were my biggest rivals,” Andreozzi said. “It’s just the nature of the game – it breeds respect and camaraderie. You might’ve been rivals and wanted to beat each other every game, but when you’re on the same side in that locker room, you become close. They battled for the same championship, but there was respect born out of that.”
After helping the Broncos win their first title of any kind in seven seasons, Stone took a circuitous route to Boss Arena. Instead of enrolling at URI after graduating Stone took a gap year where he played for the South Shore Kings U18 team and scored six goals and had eight assists in 12 USPHL games.
That appeared to be the end of Stone’s playing career because when he enrolled at URI, he didn’t try out for the hockey team, but instead focused on his future, working toward a degree in computer science. But at the end of his sophomore year Stone realized how much he missed the sport and decided to return to the ice.
“After sophomore year I really wanted to try out,” Stone said. “I skated with some of the guys and I knew a lot of them from playing in high school and they pushed me to try out. Personally, it was a lot of fun and I really love the sport. It’s given me everything – friends – and it’s great going out there and competing. It helps with school as well, and it pushes you in all aspects of life.”
Salisbury and Stone played for URI because they loved the sport. Playing club hockey is just like playing an NCAA sport, as the Rams were on the Boss Arena ice for 90 minutes every day and they also spent plenty of time in the weight room when they weren’t focused on their studies. And then there were the long road trips in the teeth of the unforgiving Northeast winter to outposts like Liberty in Virginia, Buffalo and Syracuse.
“I know a lot people think club hockey is show up and practice and play twice a week,” Salisbury said. “It’s a pretty busy seven days a week. Everyone who plays loves hockey and they want to play at a higher level.”
By the time Stone joined the team last season Salisbury was already a first-line fixture for Augustine. After leading the Clippers back to the 2016 Eccleston final – and another defeat to Burrillville – Salisbury ended his high school career with a Division II lacrosse title.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward didn’t get much playing time in the first semester of his college career, but Augustine liked what he saw and moved Salisbury up to the top line for the playoffs.
“Jake is a kid who pretty much epitomizes hard work and dedication,” Augustine said. “He’s a hard-working, old-school kid who doesn’t say much. He leads by example and works hard in the weight room and on the ice every single day. That translates on the ice and sends a great message in the locker room.”
“I got more confident as time went on,” Salisbury said of a freshman campaign where he had a goal and six assists. “A lot of the kids were older than me because they had played some junior hockey, but when I became a sophomore I was lucky enough to be on the same line as a pair of senior captains.”
Paired with Coventry standout Michael Pesola, Salisbury produced one of his finest seasons in a URI sweater in 2017-18. He delivered a team-high 17 goals and tied Pesola with a team-high 37 points. Stone watched some of URI’s games and knew it was time to get back on the ice.
He joined the team for his junior season and produced 15 goals and 15 assists, while Salisbury led the Rams with 32 assists and 49 points.
“Jake is a hard-nosed player and has a lot of skill,” Stone said. “The year before I didn’t play and I knew he was a good player. I was excited to play with him and when I played with him he made it fun. We had that bond and we always played hard against each other. Burrillville and Cumberland always played tough, clean games.”
The Rams produced a winning record for the third straight season, but they were still in search of Eastern States Collegiate Hockey League success and a bid into the ACHA national tournament for the first time since reaching the second round in 2015.
Paired with Salisbury this season, Stone had 12 goals and 11 assists and earned a spot on the ESCHL all-academic team.
“Chad just goes out and just does his job every day,” Augustine said. “I would take 25 guys like those two. They are a coach’s dream right there. They could play on the same line together and they could play well apart. Every guy on the team could play on their line because they were easy to play with.”
Salisbury, who was an academic all-ESCHL selection along with being an all-defense pick, led the Rams again in points with 35. The Rams earned the No. 5 seed in the ESCHL tournament, earning a trip to No. 4 Delaware. The game went to double overtime, where the Blue Hens eventually ended the careers of Stone and Salisbury with a 5-4 victory.
“We were playing really good that game and it was a back-and-forth game,” Salisbury said. “In overtime, I was just trying to catch my breath and I turned around and they scored and I just put my head down. It hurt for a while.”
“I really wish I played four years and came here right away and played,” Stone said. “It was great competing every day. I loved everything about it. The entire experience of coming to the rink every day was fun.”
The linemates are scheduled to graduate this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made planning for the next phase of life much more difficult. Salisbury is earning his degree in accounting and he was scheduled to spend the some interning for a major accounting firm in Chicago. No matter what happens, he’ll return to URI in the fall to begin earning his MBA.
Stone plans on becoming a software engineer when he earns his diploma.
“I will always remember the small things in hockey like driving to Adelard every day and all the friendships you have in the locker room,” Salisbury said. “You build bonds with the guys you play with and that’s what I will always remember about hockey.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.