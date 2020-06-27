BURRILLVILLE – Samantha Stanton and assistants Marty Crowley and Jackie Keable came upon the revelation rather by accident – that is, they had four extremely intelligent student-athletes gracing their Burrillville High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams.
Amazing as it may seem, the Broncos had the top-ranked student in each of the four classes not just this past fall but the one before it, too.
This year, the quartet included valedictorian Mitchell Dailey, junior Jake Trimble, sophomore Kaitlyn Pristawa and freshman Emily Allard. In 2019, valedictorian Paul Miller led the way, followed by Dailey, Trimble and Pristawa.
“It’s actually pretty funny; we had the boys and girls stretching before one practice (in October 2018), and we were talking about Paul Miller being No. 1 in his class,” Stanton laughed. “The kids started talking about class rank and where they might want to go to college.
“The kids who knew they were ranked No. 1 in their classes apparently didn’t want to admit it because they’re so humble, but then their friends on the team ratted them out, saying, ‘Hey, Jake’s at the top of his class!’ and ‘So is Kaitlyn.’
“That’s how the whole thing got started. It really is something.”
Stated Crowley: “We were just standing around that day, and all of a sudden we realized we had the No. 1 student in each class. It kind of took me by surprise, but it also didn’t. They’re all such good kids; pretty much all of them take their academics very seriously. I mean, we have members of the National and Rhode Island honor societies; they’re very bright kids.
“Take Paul Miller,” he added. “The testament to Paul is that he was also an Eagle Scout, and for his project, he decided to put a monument up at the middle school in memory of Skee Carter, who coached both cross country and baseball for us before he died.
“It’s a bench, and it’s (stationed) right at the top of the ‘Skee Carter Trail,’ which he himself dug out; he also had a plaque made to honor Skee. Paul’s just a class act; he spearheaded the bench project, and even the kids nowadays knew who he was.
“We (as coaches) still run with the kids sometimes, and when they go by, they talk about the bench and what it stands for, and what Paul had to do to finish his project. Paul was No. 1 in his class, but it just goes to show you what he did not only inside the classroom but outside it.”
When asked to describe what Dailey meant to BHS, Crowley just said, “Oh, boy, that’s tough! Where do it start?”
Fact is, Dailey has been perhaps the Broncos’ finest distance harrier through at least the last three years, and is one of the best of all time. He finished third-team All-State this past cross-country campaign, then captured both the Northern Division and state Class B indoor championships in the 3,000 meters this winter.
He also took sixth in the same event at the state meet.
“What Mitchell has meant to our program and our school the past four years is immeasurable,” Crowley noted. “He’s a brilliant young man who works just as hard outside the classroom as he does inside it.
“You can tell he’s dedicated by the work he puts in; that’s why he qualified for New Englands in cross country two years in a row. He had a great season for us; (he’s) just a great, great kid.
“As for Jake Trimble, he’s another one whose work ethic is through the roof; you can tell because he’s a solid runner but also one heckuva golfer,” he continued. “Jake, like most of our kids, is a multi-sport athlete, so they’re always training. That’s why when they jump from one sport to another, they don’t miss a beat, and that includes in the classroom.
“This past season, what he did was huge; he was able to break into the top seven, even though we had so many talented seniors. It shows that when we come back next season, he’ll be able to provide senior leadership.”
Crowley called Pristawa an “August-to-June kid,” as she competes for the Broncos’ varsity cross country, basketball and softball programs.
“We always have to remind her that she needs to take some time out to rest; the girl’s non-stop,” he laughed. “She’s so heavily involved in academics, and she really gets after it, but she’s the same way in whatever sport she’s playing. That’s why we have to remind her – and all of our kids – that they need to sleep and take care of themselves nutritionally.
“Kaitlyn’s mom also teaches at the high school, and that just shows you that all of these kids, their parents and families have such a big impact on how they behave in the classroom and at their athletic venues. Again, they’re all super kids.
“With Emily Allard, she made all-division in cross country, but she also plays ice hockey,” he added. “I’ll tell you, she’s a special, special kid. She works extremely hard because she wants to improve so much. She fought through several injuries this (past) year, but she gutted out every race she was in and always ended up in our top seven. She exhibited so much desire, just like she does in the classroom.
“You can say the same about all of these kids.”
