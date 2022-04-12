SEALED WITH A KISS: NCAA Tournament sensation Doug Edert cites time spent with Peter Kiss in decision to transfer to Bryant

SMITHFIELD – It was one thing for Doug Edert to hear the sales pitch from coach Jared Grasso and his staff about why Edert would be a good fit for the Bryant University men’s basketball team.
It’s a different ball of wax when seeking out opinions from players who can speak firsthand about life in Grasso’s system.
One of the headliners from the memorable St. Peter’s team that redefined what it means to be known as an NCAA Tournament Cinderella story, Edert visited the Bryant campus last Saturday. Part of the tour included a walk-and-talk session with Peter Kiss, the No. 1 scorer in the nation from the past season whose polarizing persona helped fuel conversations on a national level regarding the program and the college.
“He made a name for himself and represented the school very well. He’s a great guy and extremely honest. He did a great job in explaining how everything works,” said Edert about the time he spent in the company of Kiss. “Walking around, everyone there loves him. He always has a smile on his face. You could tell that everyone at Bryant was thankful for what he’s done. I found that to be awesome. I see a lot of myself in him and I thought that helped me make my decision.”
The day after getting an up-close look at the Kiss phenomenon within the Bryant community, Edert took to his personal Twitter account to announce that life as a Bulldog is an avenue he can’t wait to join. It proved to be a quick jump out of the NCAA transfer portal after Edert announced last Tuesday that he would be moving on after helping St. Peter’s reach the Elite Eight.
Reached Monday, Edert said that Bryant was the first school to express an interest upon placing his name in the portal. The full-court press from Grasso and his assistants was on – three phone calls from the head coach while he was in class along with multiple text messages.
“My phone was blowing up. Seeing who it was after class … Bryant must be really interested which is awesome,” Edert told the Call/Times.
The initial phone call with Grasso helped lay the groundwork for a visit to Smithfield.
“I loved what he said. We built a connection from that first conversation,” said Edert. “At the time I was keeping all my options open. It was still so early in the portal process. Then I go [to Bryant] and see everything and get that feeling where everything is perfect.”
Listed as a 6-foot-2 guard who made 39 percent of his three-point attempts during his three seasons with St. Peter’s, Edert cited the winning culture at Bryant as another chief reason for deciding to go with the Bulldogs. From being part of a program that fell one game short of advancing to the Final Four, to joining a program that cut down the nets as NEC champions, it appears to be a match made in hoops heaven.
“I feel that I consider myself a winner and winning is everything,” he said. “Coach Grasso has done a great job putting together a bunch of guys with the same mindset and I want to be a part of that. I’m super excited to help the team win. Hopefully one day, we can make a run in March Madness like myself and my teammates at St. Peter’s got to experience. I want to bring everything that I can and I will.”
The heights climbed by St. Peter’s during the NCAA Tournament helped to elevate Edert’s profile. In conjunction with Barstool Sports, sweatshirts with “Dougie Buckets” were made available for purchase. As much as the world of the NCAA-approved legislation concerning name, image, and likeness is about shining the spotlight on the individual, Edert pointed out that it takes a village to help get your name out there.
“Everyone wants to be around winners and winning gets you everything, but you don’t do something like that on your own. My teammates and coaches [at St. Peter’s] had a big impact on the success we had as a team,” said Edert.
The official departure of Kiss means that shots will be available for Edert, someone who started 23 of the 86 career games he appeared in with St. Peter’s.
“Looking into their games and seeing how they played … I loved what I saw,” said Edert, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining. “I feel I’m going to fit in and fit in great, but only time will tell.”
When Edert came to play the Providence Friars at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center last November, he did so with a clean baby-face look. As his stock continued to rise with each NCAA Tournament win by St. Peter’s, the more he warmed up to maintaining the mustache that became just as much a defining feature as his on-court feats on the game’s biggest and brightest stage.
“I feel I can never shave it just because of how much attention it generated,” said Edert. “Knowing who I am as a person, I’m going to keep it for sure.”
