CUMBERLAND – Last season, Cumberland High rode into the Division I playoffs with high hopes of upsetting top-seeded North Kingstown and moving on in the tournament.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, a couple of key mistakes over the final few minutes spelled doom, as the Skippers earned a 21-6 semifinal triumph.
They eventually would win the Division I Super Bowl crown over Cranston West at Cranston Stadium.
“It was a close game – we were only down 7-6 with, like, three-four minutes left – but then we had two turnovers, and those just killed us,” sighed head coach Josh Lima. “It was tough to swallow.”
This season’s crew has entered August’s training camp with a new mindset and new direction, and Lima has designs on achieving greater heights this time around, all the while erasing the recent past.
“With this team, we’re not bringing up much about last year,” he stated. “With these (current) guys, we’re talking about their opportunity to write their own paths, their own stories, their own careers, and it all starts this season.
“We’re not talking about end-of-season goals, but daily goals; we’re focusing only on what we want to achieve today,” he added;
The Clippers manufactured a 3-4 league record in Division I-A, and went 5-5 overall; that’s why Lima is approaching this campaign cautiously optimistic. He returns only one offensive starter, senior quarterback Dante Avila-Santos, and four on the defensive side – seniors Ed Inscoe (offensive line/inside linebacker), Xavier Johnson (running back/cornerback) and Shane Meerbott (receiver/safety); and junior Joey DiSalvo (safety).
The good news is he and his staff do have five returning players, among them senior Isaiah Cole (RB) and juniors Adam Barboza (OT), Ryan Larson (WR), Emmanuel Ireland (DE) and Aiden Faria (OLB).
“We’re really young; outside of those guys, pretty much all of the others are JV or freshmen,” Lima said. “Without doubt, Dante is our most talented player – that’s why he’s going to be the quarterback. He’s really bright and fully understands the game. He had been a receiver andback, but he’s not a stranger to playing the position. He played it throughout his youth career.
“Then again, he also played it for two-and-a-half games two years ago when Joe Leonard got hurt.”
He nevertheless admitted he has a stable of seven talented newcomers who could help the Clippers turn the tide in their favor. They include sophomore Dylan Powers (OL/OLB), senior Julian Brooks (OL/DE), junior Oswaldo Aldana (C/G/DT), senior Sean Toure (G/DT), sophomore Jaden Pimental (W), sophomore Jack Proctor (TE) and rather large freshman Patrick Conserve (OL/DL).
“He came in to camp at 6-2, 228, which is pretty big; still, for such a young kid, he really understands the game, our schemes, how, where and who to block and when,” Lima offered. “He’s also a physical kid.”
When asked if Conserve will start, Lima grinned, ‘We’ll see.
“We’re going to run the same kind of systems we pretty much always do, which is multiple,” he added. “Offensively, we’ll be multiple, and – defensively – it’ll be the same thing. We’ll adapt to what the other team is doing. We’ll adapt to what we have and what we see the first couple of weeks.
“Right now, we’re trying to fit the talent we have to what we want to do; that’s the beauty of high school football,” he continued. “As for our strengths, I say it every year; I believe saying we have a weakness is a disservice to our kids and our staff. As for the team itself, yes, we’re pretty young, but I do think the effort has been there; also the desire and work ethic.
“These guys have been busting their tails to fill the vacant spots that our graduates left. When I look at us, I see a high-effort team that right now is really learning to love the game of football. Through all of the years I’ve been doing this, you see kids who play the sport, but there are times you may question whether they really love the sport.
“With these guys, you can just tell. They love playing and being together, which is critical.”
