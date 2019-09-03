LINCOLN – In the penultimate Division II-A regular-season game last season, Lincoln High suffered a frustrating loss to Rogers at Ferguson Field, and as a result yielded the final playoff berth to the Vikings.
It was a particularly painful defeat for the Lions and head coach Sean Cavanaugh, yet the latter believes that – with hard work, focus, cohesion and the “power of positive thinking – his bunch can get back to the D-II tournament.
Given the amount of returnees he has, either in the “starters” or “significant time” departments, there’s no reason to think it won’t happen.
“The roster is heavy with multi-sport athletes who really want to compete for starting nods, but some of them aren’t necessarily football players; that can change,” Cavanaugh stated. “We have some inexperience, as you know, and we’re not a football factory like some of the other schools, but our expectations are high as always.
“So far in camp, I like our collective attitude; the kids are showing up early (for practices), staying late and they’re always working on improving,” he added. “We have many, many roles to fill, so we’re not going to rely on just a few kids to get us by. We need to develop chemistry on offense, defense and special teams.
“Like I said, we have some really good athletes, and if we all embrace the team concept, we’ll have a chance to be competitive. I will say this: We’re all going to bring our lunch pails to work every day.”
Cavanaugh by nature is conservative in speech, yet Lincoln’s prognosis is hardly gloomy, as he returns seven starters. They include, on offense, talented seniors Randall Hien (quarterback) and Noah Waite (center); and junior guards Dylan Balon and Lyric Logan. Hien and Waite will serve as the squad’s captains.
Among those on the defensive side: Waite (nose guard); Logan and Balon (ends); seniors Aiden Murtha and Andrew King (outside and inside linebacker, respectively); and junior John Jaramillo (free safety).
The Lions also bring back a whopping 11 players, all of whom have seen some kind of steady varsity action. Those on the list: Senior Allen Setaro (RB/CB); sophomore Isaac Alves (QB/S); and juniors Nick Toro (LB/TE), Octavio Brito (TE/S), Aidan Gould (WR/CB), Joe Dufault (OT/DT), Kyle Wilson (RB/DB), Marcell Rocha (RB/LB), Tyler Dusty (RB/LB), Will Postle (OT/DT) and Mark Nkwantabisa (WR/CB).
When Cavanaugh mentioned he’s got a bevy of talented multi-sport athletes, he wasn’t kidding. At the start of camp, he also discovered junior receivers/corners Vaun Larisa and Spiro Revis had decided to give the gridiron a chance. Larisa has excelled on the diamond, while Revis close to give up varsity soccer.
“The thing that’s impressed me most? Probably our balance,” Cavanaugh offered. “I’ve seen a lot of balance in our competitiveness, enthusiasm, spirit and work ethic. We’re going to try to improve every day, every week, every game, and it starts in practice. We have our Injury Fund game against Division I Cumberland (at Max Read Field) on Sept. 7, then we got right back there to face Shea in a non-leaguer at 7 p.m., Sept. 13.
“The following week, we’ll face the defending Division II Super Bowl champion, Woonsocket, at home on the 20th, so we’ve got a tough start,” he continued. “The thing for us is we’re going to have some trial and error. I want to see us doing a lot of reps and trying to put together as perfect a practice each day as we can.”
