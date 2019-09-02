NORTH SMITHFIELD – Wes Pennington won’t deny his North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op club managed a terrific season last fall. Why would he, after his versatile Northmen compiled a 9-1 overall mark?
The way his squad closed the campaign, however, left the proverbial bitter taste in his mouth.
Last Nov. 18, the unbeaten and top-ranked Northmen had coasted to a 22-0 first-quarter lead over No. 3 seed Tiverton in the R.I Division IV Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium, but – unfathomably – collapsed down the stretch and lost, 43-29.
“It was a combination of two things: Mental errors and us facing a really good football team on the other sideline,” Pennington stated last week. “They a good job of continuing to play hard and fight, and I think our kids got a little confident. Tiverton also capitalized on the mistakes we gave them.
“My message to the kids at the start of this season was that, in order to win a championship game, you need to be a more complete unit, meaning mentally and physically.
“We were averaging an 18-point margin of victory throughout the season, but our toughest opponent all year was Tiverton. I mean, we only beat them, 19-14. What helped them throughout the year was they had more battles, more tough games, than we did.”
When asked his kids’ collective response to Pennington’s soliloquy, he replied, “They absolutely understood. They knew we won the regular-season title and were unbeaten throughout it and the playoffs before losing that game, and I think our kids are coming into this with chips on their shoulders.
“I think they’re still angry, still believe they came up short, and they want to redeem themselves.”
Given the fact Pennington and his staff have lost only four to graduation, including receivers/defensive backs Xavier Croteau and L.J. Meriwether, there’s plenty of reasons to think NS/MSC could assemble another premier campaign.
First, the Northmen/Mounties return nine starters from a season ago, among them seniors Jack Puccetti (quarterback), Josh Carufel (receiver/free safety), Cade Curran (running back/cornerback), Cole Dubois (OT/DT); and Matt Beausoleil (OG/DE); not to mention juniors Jared Beaudoin (FB/LB), Jordan Allard (RB/LB); Mike Paiva (TE/MLB); and Pasquale Camastro (WR/CB/K/P).
Second, though he didn’t see much varsity time a year ago, Pennington loves the looks of sophomore tackle/defensive end Ray Marsella, whom he calls “a fighter, a kid who’s average-sized, but he’s like a little ‘Rudy.’ He’s got a big heart, and he’s been busting his hump throughout camp.”
And, third, he doesn’t have many “groomed” underclassmen, yet does like what a pair of newcomers have brought to the table. They include freshman Cole Vowels, a southpaw signal caller; and sophomore slot receiver/OLB Nathan Tessier.
“Cole is a little shorter than Jack, but he’s really athletic, has a good arm and is smart; you can just tell by how he conducts himself under center,” Pennington noted. “You can tell he’s just got that football instinct; in fact, he’s a lot like Jack when he came in, but we’re going to take our time with him. We think he’s got a lot of really good football in front of him.
“We’re still sifting through some kids, and a lot of them are fighting for a variety of different spots,” he continued. “If wee can stay healthy, we should be OK, but that will be crucial. As for our strengths, I don’t want to sound overconfident, but I believe we have the best backfield in the entire state.
“Cade Curran was a first-team All-Division selection at tailback, that by the (R.I. Football Coaches Association poll) and also received more votes than anyone else in the state. He also compiled over 1,000 yards rushing and scored 25 touchdowns – even though he missed three games due to injury.
“Then there’s Beaudoin, our returning fullback, and we have Jordan, who runs the ball very effectively. It’s like we have a “Thunder & Lightning’ package back there. As for Jack, I think we have one of the best quarterbacks in the league as well.”
How far can the Northmen/Mounties take this season? Pennington answered, “As far as these kids want to go, but they’ve got to believe in and trust each other.”
