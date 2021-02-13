WOONSOCKET – The usual suspects led the undefeated Mount St. Charles hockey team in scoring Saturday afternoon against Moses Brown, but the 6-2 victory at Adelard Arena wasn’t about the usual suspects.
The Mounties know if they want to win a state championship next month they need their second line – the red line – of Matt Badeau, Jon Lagesse and Ethan Letendre – to play the way they did in the first two periods against the Quakers. Letendre scored the game’s opening goal just 43 seconds into the contest and his linemates assisted on Eddie Mulligan’s goal from the point at 10:55 of the period.
“It’s good to see another line come in and play that way,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “Jon Lagesse started the game with a good, clean, hard check behind their net and we got a good shot off of that. And then we got that first goal on the shot from the point by Joey [Caggiano] with that line on the ice.”
“We know we needed to play a good first period because we’ve had bad first periods that last few games,” Caggiano said. “We pride ourselves on being a third-period team, but we can’t have that, we need to be a three-period team. It was electric to see the start from that line. We had all three lines rolling the first two periods.”
Mount St. Charles (7-0-1 Division I) can clinch the top seed in the playoffs and home-ice advantage until the state championship series with at least a point in its regular-season finale next week against fellow reigning co-state champion La Salle at Smithfield Municipal Rink. Even though most of the protagonists from last season have moved on, Merten knows there will still be some residual frustration from the way last season ended for both teams.
“It’s hard to tell what to make of that game because they still have to play so many games [including Sunday against Hendricken at Thayer Ice Arena],” Merten said. “We’re going to be up for it. Even though the teams are completely different, there’s still that connective tissue to last year and I’m sure they’ll have that motivation, too. It will be a tough game.”
Moses Brown (1-4-2 Division I) received goals just 24 seconds apart early in the third period from super sophomore forward Henry Alessandro. Rowan Aggarwal assisted on both goals. Unless the Quakers can find a way to pick up points in its last two games against La Salle or Smithfield, they will likely have to return to Adelard as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
Mount junior forward Matt Mahoney led the home side with a goal and three assists, while linemate Micaiah Bascombe chipped in with a goal and two assists. Eddie Mulligan scored a goal in each of the first two periods.
After starting slowly in recent contests against Cumberland and East Greenwich, the Mounties jumped all over the Quakers in the opening minute Saturday. Just 43 seconds into the game Caggiano beat goalie Camden Loosier with a shot from the point. The senior, who spent last season playing for the U16 team, later admitted the shot hit Letendre in the back and went into the net.
The second line went back to work later in the period when Badeau and Lagesse worked the puck back to the point where Mulligan was on hand to fire a shot past Loosier. The Quaker was pulled in favor of D.J. Plante 3:55 into the second period when Mulligan scored a power-play goal from the point with assists going to Mahoney and Brendan Donahue. Laquerre increased the lead to 4-0 at 6:17.
Just when it seemed the Mounties were going to rout the Quakers one of the state’s premier scorers, Alessandro, went to work against Jason Mandeville (19 saves). The sophomore scored just 2:16 into the final period and then he produced a breakaway tally at 2:40 to make it a two-goal game.
“The break hurt us a little bit because the kids were standing outside the locker room ready to play,” Merten said. “There was a little lull and like a pretty good team does, they pounced on us. [Alessandro] is a very good scorer. The good thing is we fought back and started skating again.”
The Mounties drew a penalty a few minutes later and rebuilt their three-goal lead when Bascombe scored thanks to good power-play passing by Laquerre and Mahoney. Mahoney produced an empty-net goal at 13:19 to finish the scoring.
Mount St. Charles 6, Moses Brown 2
Moses Brown 0 0 2 – 2
Mount St. Charles 2 2 2 – 6
First period – MSC, Ethan Letendre (Joey Caggiano), 0:43; MSC, Eddie Mulligan (Matt Badeau, Jon Lagesse), 10:55.
Second period – MSC, Mulligan (Matt Mahoney, Brendan Donahue), pp, 3:55; MSC, Cee-Jay Laquerre (Mahoney, Micaiah Bascombe), 6:17.
Third period – MB, Henry Alessandro (Aidan Aggarwal, Rowan Aggarwal), 2:16; MB, Alessandro (Rowan Aggarwal, Maxwell Travers), 2:40; MSC, Bascombe (Laquerre, Mahoney), 5:49; MSC, Mahoney (Bascombe, Mulligan), en, 13:19.
Saves – MB, Camden Loosier (7 saves), D.J. Plante (23 saves); MSC, Jason Mandeville (19 saves).
