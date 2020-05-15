BURRILLVILLE – Over the previous two years – that is, before this fateful spring – junior Jake Trimble and senior Noel Teter have waged a “civil war” to snag the top rung on the Burrillville High golf team’s ladder.
Now that battle is over, at least officially, courtesy of COVID-19 and the resulting spring sports cancellations, so Trimble doesn’t know what he’ll miss more – his friendly rivalry with Teter, who will graduate in a few weeks, or the fact the two co-captains will never be able to call their squad “three-time Northern Division champions.”
In the previous two campaigns, the Broncos earned not only an insanely-successful 27-1 mark in regular-season matches, good for a – get this – 96.4 winning percentage, but also the Northern Division crowns.
In fact, last year, BHS finished sixth overall in the state team tourney, in the process nailing down the No. 3 spot among all public schools who registered. Only East Greenwich (which tied for second with Hendricken) and Barrington (fifth) placed higher.
Trimble, Teter and the boys have pointing toward claiming the trifecta since last May, but you know all about their disappointment, anger, resentment, sadness. Everyone does.
What most don’t know is how Matt Trimble, Jake’s dad and a premier golfer in his own right, built a former bunch of ragtag, upstart golfers into a well-oiled machine.
“When I started coaching, the way I operated was to get all the kids out on the range, and I put a lot of emphasis on the short game,” the elder Trimble recalled.
“The first two weeks of the season, after the work on the range, I had them go out on the course. I told them, ‘Play and keep track of your (total) score (on a hole), but I also want you to write down how many shots it took to you to get down from 100 yards out.
“What they all came to realize was, for pretty good golfers, the number to putt out from 100 yards and in would be about half the number of the score per hold,” he added. “But, for the kids who had trouble breaking 50, even 55, over 70 percent of their shots would come in the final 100 yards.
“It was my way to get them to focus on the short game. The less inexperienced kids, when they were on the range, they just wanted to pull their drivers out of their bags and rip, but that’s not the phase of of the game that’s going to most impact your score.”
It began to show slowly but surely in his lineups over those seasons. In 2018, when Teter was a sophomore, he owned the No. 1 spot, with then-junior Brendan Hanaway the second, the freshman Jake Trimble third, and then-11th-graders Sam Hayden and Noah Durand fourth and fifth. The No. 6 berth happened to be a rotation between then-juniors Alex Carlo and Brady Farrell and sophomore Kyle Nadeau.
That group closed at 13-1.
A season ago, the young Trimble had worked his way to the top bid, with Teter second, the senior Hanaway third, Hayden fourth, Durand fifth and Nadeau and incoming frosh Cam DeSante sharing honors at six.
Those Broncos sealed the perfect 14-0 slate.
That same campaign, Trimble averaged 38 strokes per nine, Teter about 39 and Hanaway 40.
“But the thing is, last year, we were so deep; even our (Nos.) 4 and 5 guys were coming at 41-42, and our (No.) 6 around 44-45,” Coach Trimble offered. “We had a ton of depth. All the No. 1 guys in our division – those from Cumberland, Lincoln, Mount St. Charles, North Smithfield, etc. – they were all the same, talent-wise, but it was the other guys who were winning us matches, for the most part.
“We were deeper at 3-4-5-6, and that makes all the difference,” he added. “Say our No. 4 guy had a bad day, our No. 5 or 6 would pick him up … This year, our starting rotation would have been Jake, Noel, Cam DeSante, then probably Kyle and, at 6, the seniors Cam and Ethan Blanchard.”
Jake admitted he had been looking forward to competing against his rival, Teter.
“We’ve been playing together since he was in eighth grade and I was in seventh; we’d come to Crystal Lake and play,” Trimble said. “We were always trying to beat each other, but we became friends, too. It’s a friendly rivalry, but we’re both so competitive.
“We had talked a lot about this season, and we knew we were fully capable of competing at other teams not only in our division but the state. We wanted the ‘three-peat,’ but now there’s no chance of that. When I found out, my first reaction was bitter disappointment. I thought it would be a big year for Noel, but for me, too.
“It was definitely my chance to play well and maybe get on some of the college coaches’ radar,” he continued. “We wanted the ‘three-peat,’ but I wanted to be at the top of the best high school players in the state. I was really upset, but I could kind of see it coming.”
Jake mentioned he’s just trying to take it one day at a time, focus on schoolwork and playing and see how this summer pans out for him.
“I’m just trying to get better,” he noted. “What keeps me going is I played in the R.I. Junior Amateur last July at Kirkbrae, and it was the best golf I ever played. I had a first round of 78 playing in the first flight, and then we went to match play the rest of the way.”
Incredibly, Jake won out and captured the Junior Amateur first-flight title, which is no small task.
“That’s another reason I was so psyched for this spring,” he laughed. “It’s been tough, not being able to hang out with my friends after practice or matches. We lost out on a lot of fun, but I’m coping by playing some golf. I’m not working in the Crystal Lake cart barn a couple of times a week like usual because carts aren’t allowed on the course.
“I’m also spending some free time with my girlfriend, Alexia, and doing homework, that kind of stuff. Right now, my big focus is on golf, improving. I plan on playing in the Rhode Island Open and Amateur, and so is my dad. I want to see how I do. He’s really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.