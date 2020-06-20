SENIOR SALUTE: Burrillville High distance runner Mitchell Daily accepts loss of 2020 spring season

BURRILLVILLE – On the Saturday afternoon of Feb. 8, just a month before the Ocean State way of life changed so dramatically, Mitchell Dailey hustled to a personal-best 9:01.09 in the 3,000 meters to snag the title at the R.I. Class B Indoor Championships.
The cordial, well-stated Burrillville High senior claimed to be both thrilled and disappointed with the clocking.
The “elation” part stemmed from the fact he had hustled to a PR clocking by over seven seconds; the “bummed-out” emotion went to his failure to break the coveted nine-minute barrier.
Dailey had spent the better part of two years busting his hump trying to eclipse the milestone, yet he missed by a mere 1.10 seconds.
So, the talented Bronco distance phenom figured he’d do something about it after nailing down sixth at the state meet. He decided to refocus and re-energize himself for his final outdoor track season.
“I’ll do it then,” he told himself.
“After placing sixth at season, and winning the Northern Division and Class B (3,000) titles, I knew my senior indoor season was easily my best in high school, and I have to say it was one I’m most proud of,” he stated. “Because of it, I was looking forward to outdoor more than ever; I wanted to experience that same kind of success – or at least try.
“The biggest thing I was chasing my whole career was doing a sub-nine-minute ‘three,’” he added. “I went 9:01.09, and that was so close! Going into outdoor, I thought I’d be able to do it because outdoor is generally considered faster than indoor (less turns).
“I thought I could actually have a better season.”
As we all know, he didn’t even have one. He had been slated to attend the New Balance Interscholastic Indoor National Championships at The Armory in New York in late February, but those were canceled due to the onset of the coronoavirus pandemic. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gina Raimondo closed the state’s schools for what initially was a week, but that turned into months.
On Thursday, April 23, when the governor informed the state schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, Dailey knew his promising final campaign as a premier high school distance man had come to an abrupt, crushing end.
“My immediate gut feeling? ‘This is awful. I can’t believe it,’” he said. “Not only had I been looking forward to going a sub nine-minute ‘three,’ but our outdoor school record in that event is 8:58; it belongs to Jeff Pichie, who was a senior my freshman year. I truly thought I was going to get it, but then it all disappeared.
“I was so low, I was so bummed. It got to that point where I was so angry, all I’d do is go out and run and run. I guess I was taking it out on myself. At one point, I ran 14.5 miles I was so upset. That’s fine if you’re doing that just once a week, but I was doing 10-plus-mile runs on the days before and after, which obviously not good for my legs.
“After that little funk I was in, I decided that it wasn’t solving anything; I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t going to help, only hurt.”
After the indoor campaign, Dailey had taken perhaps 10 days off to refresh his mind and body, then went back to work on a solid conditioning base.
Not long after, the schools closed the initial time, which Dailey found ironic.
“It’s amazing, but our first (BHS track team) practice was going to be the following Monday afternoon,” he noted. “Our new coach was going to be Jackie Keable, so she was giving us some workout ideas to do on our own, so that’s what I was concentrating on.
“I continued to train because coaches were saying that maybe we’d be able to have some kind of modified season in May and early June, but that never happened, either.”
***
The amazing thing is this: Even before he entered high school, Dailey fashioned himself not a distance runner but a hockey player.
“I didn’t even do cross-country as a freshman; I knew about it, but my focus was on hockey,” he continued. “In fact, I didn’t do indoor my freshman or sophomore year because of hockey, but then I started to realize I was pretty good at running, especially distance; that’s when I decided to make the switch to focusing only on running.”
It turned out to be an outstanding choice, not to mention profitable, as he’s garnered plenty of hardware over the last 36 months as a Bronco mainstay. After joining the cross-country team as a sophomore, he took All-Division third-team honors, then captured All-Division first-team and All-Class second-team laurels as a junior.
As a senior, he finished as an All-Division and All-Class first teamer and an All-State third teamer.
As for indoor, he earned All-Class B third-team accolades in the 3,000 as a junior and first-team All-Class honors as a senior. Last spring, he also collected All-Division second-team status in the 3,000 and as a member of the 4 x 800 relay.
“The breaking my point came during my junior year in cross-country,” he explained. “That’s when I started doing spectacularly well, qualifying for New Englands. I never thought I would, but I did, so even I was surprised.”
Now the date of the outdoor state and New England meets have passed, he claimed his inner pain has started to wane.
“It definitely has,” he offered. “When I found out it was canceled, I started doing some solo races, or time trials, and I surprised myself – my times were pretty good. I timed myself for the mile and the 5K (3.1 miles), and I ran PRs in both. I went 4:40 in the mile and 16:10 in the 5K, which is a mild PR, like two seconds faster than my best.
“Those were definite confidence builders, but I didn’t do much other than that to help me deal with the disappointment,” he added. “My family has been very strictly following the coronavirus guidelines set down by the governor, so I haven’t done any socializing. One thing that helped was talking to my friends on FaceTime or texting them.
“Right now, my solo focus is 100 percent on running in college,” he stated of his choice of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. It’s hardly a surprise he got in to such a prestigious institution, given the fact he’s the valedictorian, courtesy of a 4.3391 weight GPA.
“I’m doing their workouts now. The whole team has a workout plan with variations dependent upon experience and your usual mileage. We’re in the base conditioning phase now; we’re running every day, but there some easy recovery runs (easy jogs) included as well.”
Dailey, who will major in chemical engineering, indicated he chose R.P.I. because of its academic excellence.
“I had it my mind my junior year that Rensselaer was a definite possibility for me,” he explained. “I e-mailed Coach (John) Lynch in October and told him who I was and my credentials, why I was interested in his school, and e-mailed me back, saying he was interested. He asked me to let him know when I got in (accepted), and that happened in December.
“I was thrilled when I found out, so I got back to him,” he continued. “I could tell he seemed more and more interested every time I texted my times and placements (at various indoor meets this past winter). At that point, he asked I come up for a visit, and the meeting went great. It was an overnight visit, and I stayed with some of the freshmen who had just finished their first years. I met them, and they were great!”
He hesitated, then admitted, “I’m not thinking about (the cancellation) anymore. My focus is looking ahead, looking forward. The school just announced that they will be bringing in the freshmen and seniors to the campus this coming school year, and that thrills me. Now I can figure out how to get around campus!
“I really can’t wait to see what it’s like.”
