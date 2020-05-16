SENIOR SALUTE: Cumberland senior catcher Caitlyn Oliveira only plays softball, so cancellation was a devastating decision

CUMBERLAND – Like her Cumberland softball teammates, senior catcher Caitlyn Oliveira was more than distraught when she learned her spring season had been canceled, all due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting national quarantine.
“I was pretty devastated at first because I love being with my teammates and playing,” stated the senior catcher and captains with seniors Morgan Poli and Makayla Chandler. “We were kind of expecting it, and dreading, it, but were hoping for the best.
“The best, though, never happened,” she added. “When I found out, I thought, ‘You know, this really stinks.’ I had waited my whole senior year for this moment – I didn’t play any other sports – and I was really excited for the season. I was hoping we’d do well as a team, but I was also anxious for my Senior Night, the awards banquets, the prom and, of course, graduation.
“I’m still upset, and I still struggle with it at times, but I’m finding I’m accepting it more now because, I mean, it is what it is. You can’t change it. There are a lot of worse things that could be happening, or are happening, and I’m just very grateful it hasn’t happened to me, my family or my friends.”
You see that attitude? That kind of common sense? That ability to reason? That maturity? That’s precisely why head coach Marty Crowley is so proud of his talented backstop – he calls her an unsung hero, yet she’s even more than that.
“She’s been my starting catcher for the past three years, and she’s a great kid, a field general,” he said. “She understands what we’re trying to do from a pitching and defensive standpoint. She’ll stand next to me during every practice when we’re doing infield/outfield, and – if she doesn’t understand something – she’s not afraid to ask, ‘Why did we do that?’ and I’ll explain it.
“She’s also a terrific sounding board, and a very articulate young lady,” he continued. “She’s so worthy of recognition because of all she’s given not only to our team, but Cumberland High School in general.”
Crowley referred to Oliveira’s work with special-education students, those with Autism, Down Syndrome, etc., in the building. She indicated she took a course entitled “Peer Pals” during the first semester, and fell in love with it.
“It’s designed for us to get to know special students; I’m not really sure what disabilities they may have, but I don’t care about that,” she noted. “I was just going to have fun with them, make them laugh and be happy. Just being with them, I’ve found them to be the most genuine people I know. I know they have bad days, but it doesn’t seem like it, not to me.
“They have so many struggles, so much to overcome, you can’t count them all, but they still show up every day at school with smiles on their faces, and that’s what counts. They appreciate life so much, and that’s some of us need to work on; we don’t appreciate life as much as we should.”
She admitted the course ended in December, she couldn’t bear the thought of being away from her new friends, so – right up until the last day of “real” school, on Friday, March 13 – she would stop in and say, “Hi!”
Sometimes she’s even have lunch with them, and they’d return that appreciation with smiles and hugs and laughs.
At this point, she misses not only playing softball every day, and her truly special pals, but also working at Phantom Farms doing assorted jobs.
“I make coffee and sandwiches, bake pies, water the flowers, planted seeds, you-name-it; I love it,” she explained. “I’ve been doing it for two years, and I have to say I love the people I work with and the customers. You get to know them all, and call them by their first name when they walk in.
“I’m also coping (with the cancellation) by spending a lot of time with my family, and I’m doing some running with my dogs, Odin, Thor and Bubba, and I’ve been hitting off a tee. At home with the family, we cook a lot, and my cousin and godson live right down the street, so we visit a lot with them, too.”
This current situation also gives her more time to concentrate on finishing her high school obligations and prepare for the next step – attending Rhode Island College and chasing (to no great surprise) a major in pediatric nursing.
“I just love helping kids,” Oliveira offered. “I want to be there for them when they’re going through something serious, or something troublesome. I want to be the someone who helps them forget about it, makes it OK again. I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field since I was a little girl, but it’s only been the last couple of years I’ve really focused in on pediatrics.”
Ironically, she will not try to walk on the Anchormen’s varsity softball squad.
“Throughout my entire softball career, and I started playing when I was six, I always though I’d play in college; I definitely wanted to, at least up until the last year or so,” she said. “I thought I could, and I still do, but then I started thinking, ‘I have to focus on school, especially with such a difficult major.’
“It would just be too much; learning nursing is so difficult.”
Again, the voice of reason speaks.
“Coming into this season, I just wanted to have a great season, win some games and have fun,” she stated. “I wanted to make sure first and foremost we had a good, happy, spirited atmosphere, a good, collective attitude going in, and obviously, we wanted to make the playoffs. We made them and lost the previous two years, so we wanted to move further on (in the state tourney).
“It wasn’t so much about wins and losses as atmosphere, though.”
Ask her fondest memory of playing softball, and she doesn’t hesitate. It’s got nothing to do with a particular gritty victory but instead togetherness.
“It’s got to be the bus rides to and from our away games over the past three years,” she said. “It was our bond, our camaraderie. Ever since freshman year, Makayla Chandler and I have shared the same seat on the bus – we’ve been best friends since second grade – and we’ll joke around, sing some after we win.”
When asked what they do after a defeat, she chuckled and replied, “Sing quieter, and the songs are more sad. It’s all just to try to keep our heads up, and to be proud of the effort. That’s what I’ll miss most.”
