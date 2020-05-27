WOONSOCKET – Tommy Burke is the Mount St. Charles baseball team’s answer to the 2004 MLB postseason version of Boston Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe.
Similar to Lowe, Burke was credited with wins in three playoff clinchers for an MSC squad that didn’t stop until the final out was recorded in the 2019 Division II championship. There were many reasons why the Mounties emerged as the last team left standing last spring, yet the guile and determination that Burke displayed whenever he took the mound has to rank up there when sizing up what was a memorable march to the crown.
Burke was poised to take on a bigger role this spring with Mount head coach Paul Jacques anointing the senior as the team’s ace. Alas, the dream of repeating as D-II champs proved to be one of the many casualties for all participants of R.I. interscholastic sports.
“All high school athletes, it’s their dream to win a state championship. Making that a reality was special and something I’ll never forget,” said Burke. “Since it goes down as the last time I played baseball for Mount, it makes it even more special. As much as I want to play right now, it’s good to know that we finished on top.”
What the coronavirus pandemic can’t touch are the memories that continue to burn brightly in Burke’s mind. The righthander succeeded in carving out a well-deserved reputation as a big-game pitcher after stymieing top seed from Division II-A on the road (Middletown) and following suit in a win-or-go-home semifinal-round game against Tolman and again in Game 2 of the finals against Barrington at McCoy Stadium.
All told, Burke’s 2019 playoff output included two complete games and a third outing (against Middletown) where he turned in six innings and didn’t allow an earned run. The common theme in all three games is that Burke hit his spots and consistently commanded all of his pitches. He’s not a hard thrower, yet as he demonstrated repeatedly, confidence can serve as the great equalizer upon setting foot on the most pressure-packed of stages.
Due to arm troubles, Burke was limited to mainly bullpen duty during the 2019 regular season. He went into the playoffs as a rested yet largely untested commodity. To Jacques, the determination was made that Burke represented the best option to follow last year’s No. 1 pitcher (Alex Gonfrade) in the playoff rotation.
In retrospect, the fact that Burke shook off any lingering injury concerns and turn in one lights-out outing after another helped to make what the Mounties accomplished even more noteworthy. After the Middletown game, Burke limited Tolman to one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He held Barrington to one hit while striking out eight.
“He went out and delivered each time,” said Jacques.
Depending on what happens, Burke may end up being the answer to a future trivia question. Who was winning pitcher of the last R.I. high school baseball game to take place at McCoy Stadium?
“Coach Jacques and [former MSC baseball assistant coach Henry Coleman] set up a Zoom meeting where we watched the state championship clincher as a group,” said Burke. “From time to time, I’ll watch it. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
Burke was one of several holdovers from last year’s junior group that would have helped Mount field a team that no question would have proven worthy of a title defense. The bond that he shares with his fellow Class of 2020 ‘mates – Everett Misto, Trey Bourque, Bryan Testa, Ryan Kenney, and A.J. Cook – will always be there albeit sans the chance to win back-to-back crowns.
“It definitely will be a different team next year compared to what we would have looked like this year,” said Burke, noting that he stuck to a regular throwing schedule – mixing in long-toss sessions with bullpens – while awaiting word whether a spring 2020 season could somehow be salvaged.
“We were already gearing up and ready to go before schools were shut down,” he said. “Even after the quarantine happened, I was throwing every day.”
Besides baseball, Burke also represented Mount St. Charles on the soccer field and the basketball court. Last November, he showed that he’s more than an MSC athlete for all seasons when he starred as Captain Georg von Trapp in the school’s production of “The Sound of Music.”
His high school baseball career may have ended on a somber note, yet Burke is not ready to put away the glove. He’s heading to Assumption College and hopes to make the Division II Greyhounds as a walk-on.
“My goal to play next year has been the focus as to why I need to continue to keep my arm in shape,” said Burke, who has enrolled in Assumption’s business program.
