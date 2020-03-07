Seniors have written chapter to Friar lore

PROVIDENCE — They all came in together and will all leave together after spending the past four seasons as PC Friar teammates.
In today’s here-today-gone-tomorrow college basketball universe, the fact that Alpha Diallo, Emmitt Holt, Maliek White, and Kalif Young were all part of the same recruiting haul and have managed to keep the Class of 2016 banner flying is, frankly speaking, remarkable.
In the case of Diallo, White, and Young, we’re talking about three players who came to PC at the same time and have made noticeable gains since the first day of their freshman season. With Holt, health issues paved the way for him to stick around a little longer after coming to Providence as a junior college transfer – arriving at the same time as the aforementioned trio.
It’s a senior group that along with Luwane Pipkins will hear the cheers at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center a final time when PC wraps up the regular season Saturday night (6:30 start) against DePaul. The way things are trending, Diallo, Holt, White, and Young will exit stage left after being part of three NCAA Tournament teams during their four years together. It’s a rare accomplishment that per coach Ed Cooley speaks to the unique set of characteristics that have helped define this particular batch of Friars.
“Gritty, tough, funny, graduates, and family,” said Cooley. “I love these young men. They’re great kids. They’re our babies.”
The following is part retrospective, part reflection by those individuals who were around Diallo, Holt, White, and Young prior to setting foot on PC’s campus:
ALPHA DIALLO
Coach prior to Providence: Jason Smith (New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy)
“I thought Alpha grew and continued to mature and develop during his one year at Brewster [in 2015-16],” said Smith. “He’s probably one my favorite guys we’ve had here over the past 4-5 years.”
Considering the amount of upper Division I talent that Brewster churns out, Smith’s praise of Diallo carries plenty of weight.
“He’s a kid who any coach would want in his program,” said Smith. “He’s tough. He’s competitive. He’s all about winning. He cares about his teammates.”
Such traits are clear as day every time Smith has managed to carve out time to watch Diallo with the Friars.
“It used to be that it was all about scoring for him. As most kids mature from high school to freshman and sophomore years [of college], and even beyond, they realize there are other important things besides scoring,” said Smith. “It’s about making the right play for the team to be successful and I think that Alpha has continued to do that. Coach Cooley has been a tremendous mentor for him and I’m happy to see the success they’ve had after a slow start to the season.”
Like the Friars, Diallo is rounding into form after struggling during the first few months. His late-season resurgence has restored a lot of the shine that was in place during the preseason and has helped strengthen his case to be mentioned as one of the top Friars in the Cooley era.
“He’s had an amazing career there and I’m very proud of him,” said Smith.
EMMITT HOLT
Coaches prior to Providence: Hank Plona (Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College) & Matt Spadoni (New York’s Webster Schroeder High School)
From multiple life-saving surgeries to a scary amount of weight loss, Holt’s unique journey in a Friar uniform has been well-documented. Plona coached him in 2015-16 and sent him to PC with two years of eligibility that ended up being parceled out over these last four years. The natural inclination is to do a double take upon realizing just how long Holt has been in Providence’s fold, yet to know his journey is to appreciate his determination to go out on his terms after all appeared lost.
“His first year at PC was probably as good and impactful of a junior season that you could hope for,” said Plona, referencing the 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds that Holt averaged during the 2016-17 season. “Throw in the struggles he’s been through since then … he’s had to grow up faster because he’s had the most-extreme things happen to him. To be able to fight through all that and still have a passion for basketball … I know the guys at PC have looked out for him by keeping him on the team and honoring his scholarship.”
Added Spadoni, “I thought he was the best player on the court [when Providence lost to USC in the 2017 NCAA Tournament] and primed for a big future. Unfortunately he got sidetracked, but it was never a woe-is-me situation. He hasn’t had a lot of breaks when it comes to health in college, but he always maintained a great attitude.”
For all the concerns that existed as to whether Holt would be able to hold up and contribute to this year’s cause, he’s managed to hold his ground to the point where he’s been asked to start nine games and average over 15 minutes per appearance.
“For him to come back and play Division I basketball is a way bigger accomplishment than what people know or give credit to,” said Spadoni. “I saw him play in-person a few weeks ago and it’s clear he doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s on the court and part of the team. Watching him on the bench, he’s always cheering on and supporting his teammates. There are guys who aren’t happy with their roles ,but he’s the opposite of that.”
Plona and Spadoni are adamant that Holt still has plenty to give to the game of basketball once his playing days are through.
“With his experience and character … he’s a guy who has seen it all,” said Plona. “He can relate to everyone because he knows how to get along with everyone. He would definitely be able to help others figure it out.”
“He would be a gift to any program,” said Spadoni.
MALIEK WHITE
Coach prior to Providence: Chris Herron (AAU’s River City Reign)
Per Herron, White hails from a rough part of Richmond, Va. If Herron actually went four years without communicating with White – the coach was in the stands for PC’s 73-63 win at Georgetown on Feb. 19 – and happened to run into his former take-charge guard now, it’s safe to say Herron probably wouldn’t recognize White.
“To watch him grow up and mature … he’s changed his entire appearance. He’s more clean-cut and much more well-spoken. If you knew where you came from, you can’t be any prouder,” said Herron. “There would definitely be people who wouldn’t recognize him as the pride of the southside of Richmond.”
White’s four years at PC have featured a little bit of everything – from starting, to coming off the bench, to handling the ball to functioning as the off-guard. Through everything, nothing has fazed him.
“You’ve seen him grow as a player but also as a leader. I’ve watched him on TV and seen him grab guys and get them organized. The ability has always been there. At times, it’s been about believing in himself and taking some tough coaching,” said Herron. “Whatever role he’s been put in, the one thing that’s always stayed consistent is his love for winning.”
White is on track to become the first person in his family to receive a college degree.
“That will be a generational game-changer for them,” said Herron. “The best part about Maliek is that no matter how hard it was at PC, he never wanted to leave. He never once called about transferring.”
KALIF YOUNG
Coach prior to Providence: Koven Padayachee (Ontario’s Orangeville Prep)
Young’s two years at Orangeville Prep [2014-15 & 2015-16] served him well in the sense that he was around a big-time atmosphere. He was teammates with current NBA players Jamal Murray, Thon Maker, and Ignas Brazdeikis and part of a semi-rock star situation that generated plenty of attention everywhere Orangeville Prep went.
“Coming out of high school, Kalif was probably a lot more ready than some guys because of who he played with. That helped make the jump to Providence pretty easy,” said Padayachee.
Young didn’t play major minutes during his freshman year and has been locked in a virtual timeshare with Nate Watson over the past three seasons at the center position. Despite having to fight extra hard to earn his keep, Young has managed to demonstrate many of the same characteristics that helped land him on the Friars’ radar while up in Canada.
“The one thing that’s always stood out with Kalif is that he’s really quick off his feet and moves around well for a guy his size [6-foot-9] and weight [250 pounds],” said Padayachee. “It looks like the strength & conditioning coaches have done a great job with him.”
Padayachee also taught at the high school that Young attended and remembers Young, “as someone all the teachers loved. The head coach at the time [Larry Blunt, nowadays an assistant at Drake University] put a lot of emphasis on school and making sure to get extra help. Kalif showed a lot of character and is definitely someone who has a lot to give.”
Following the Friars as closely as he does, Padayachee can’t believe time is winding down on Young’s four-year career at PC.
“He stayed with the process. It showed that he wasn’t willing to give up or quit,” said Padayachee. “You see them go through the ups and downs during high school – the frustrations and the good times – but it’s clear he has put in a lot of work. He’s grown and that’s led to more minutes each year [at Providence]. Just like up in Canada, he sounds like a good representation of a student-athlete down there.”
