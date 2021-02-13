WOONSOCKET — The results weren’t coming, but the Cumberland hockey team knew it was playing good hockey in the first few weeks of the season.
The Clippers entered last weekend with no points in its first three games, but starting with last Friday’s game against Moses Brown, the Clippers’ results started to match up with their approach.
“This is what we work for every week,” Cumberland sophomore forward Troy Senn said. “Now that the ball is starting roll and we’re going in the right direction, it’s a great feeling.”
Cumberland downed the Quakers in overtime and pushed undefeated Mount to the limit last weekend prior to Saturday night’s must-win contest against a reeling Barrington squad. Following a scoreless first period, Senn scored an unassisted short-handed goal 5:49 into the second period to spark a four-goal uprising. Senn finished the night with two goals and two assists, while Shea Bessette added two goals and Jacob Lopes chipped in three points in a 6-0 Division I victory at Adelard Arena.
“We just played really well,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “We skated, attacked the net and scored on a rebounds. We need to stay out of the box because that’s been our problem all season – we get stupid penalties. We know we need to get points to move up. We only have two wins so we need to keep picking up points.”
Cumberland (2-4 Division I) faces another must-win contest Sunday night at 8 o’clock Benny Magiera Rink against struggling Prout. Sophomore goalie Jared Johnson made 18 saves in Saturday’s win and junior Savannah Joseph, who was superb against Mount, will start against the Crusaders.
Barrington (3-3-1 Division I) has now lost two straight games since earning back-to-back wins over Hendricken and Smithfield. The Eagles only trailed by four goals in the third period when they committed a pair of unnecessary major penalties that led directly to goals for Bessette and Senn.
Senn and the Clippers have spent the last week thinking about the final frantic minutes of last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Mounties. Instead of letting what happened bring them down, the Clippers used the loss as motivation to improve and potentially see their bitter rival in the playoffs.
“We definitely had a lot in us because we weren’t very happy with our last performance and we came out with a little chip on our shoulder,” Senn said. “We worked hard all week in practice and played hard against them.”
After a scoreless opening period, the Eagles earned a power-play chance early in the second period. Senn, however, gave the Clippers the lead at 5:44 when he picked off a pass in the neutral zone and fired a shot past freshman goalie Camden Siwik for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Moments after the penalty expired, the Clippers were up 2-0 when sophomore forward Christian Oliveira connected with Bessette for a goal at 6:23. Freshman defenseman Sammy Lopes scored a power-play goal from Senn at 7:35 and Senn connected with Jacob Lopes for a goal at 11:40.
“The whole thing is fun and the game is fun,” Senn said about stepping up from Division II. “We are here to win and we’re here to play. We work hard in practice and we go out on the ice and do what we need to do.”
The game started to get chippy at the end of the second period and that continued into the third period where the Eagles were called for numerous infractions, including a pair of major penalties. Bessette scored a power-play goal at 11:23 thanks to good work from Oliveira and then Senn ripped a shot past Ciwik for a power-play tally with just 48 seconds left in regulation.
“We’re seeing the fruits of our labor in the last three games,” Andreozzi said. “Early on, I think we were working just as hard but not getting the results we wanted. So far, so good. We’ll see what happens against Prout.”
Cumberland 6, Barrington 0
Barrington 0 0 0 – 0
Cumberland 0 4 2 – 6
First period – No scoring.
Second period – C, Troy Senn (unassisted), sh, 5:49; C, Shea Bessette (Christian Oliveira), 6:23; C, Sammy Lopes (Senn, Jacob Lopes), pp, 7:35; C. Jacob Lopes (Senn), 11:40.
Third period – C, Bessette (Oliveira), pp, 11:23; C, Senn (Jacob Lopes), pp, 14:12.
Saves – B, Camden Siwik (32 saves); C, Jared Johnson (18 saves).
