BURRILLVILLE – Skipper Jeremy Bailey’s Harrisville Fire Department squad had just suffered a 15-0 mercy-rule trouncing by the Knights of Columbus in the Burrillville Little League Major Division (10-12) regular-season opener on Tuesday night, but seemed thrilled nonetheless.
You don’t need three guesses as to why.
He didn’t like the fact his team took a beating, though couldn’t wait to address the press.
“This was awesome! We’ve been waiting for this all year!” he said. “Just the fact we’re on the field brings a sense of normalcy back to our lives, especially the kids. Yes, we lost, but considering my kids haven’t played all year and (K-of-C) has a few players involved with AAU, I’d say we did pretty darn well.
“(In addition), some of these kids are from Woonsocket because we had to seek out more kids; not all of the Burrillville (Little League) players could be involved due to vacations and such,” he added. “With Woonsocket’s season being canceled, we decided to ask some of those players to be involved with us.
“We’re excited to have Burrillville and Woonsocket kids playing together. The two towns are very tight, have been for decades. It shows the positive relationship we have between us.”
Surprisingly, he said that despite the fact his club had been overwhelmed by K-of-C righty starter Joe Greenless, who just happens to be a Woonsocketer. Greenless assembled a career – and perfect – outing, as he whiffed all nine batters he faced through the opening three frames. And, at the plate, he was nearly as flawless, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.
Batterymate Brayden Castellone (who happens to be the youngest player in the entire league) helped out at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, a trio of RBI and the same amount of runs.
Other key contributions came from Kyle Castellano (1-for-3, three runs, walk); Caesar Vazquez (1-for-1, two passes, RBI, run); Connor Levesque (0-for-1, two “freebies,” RBI, run); and Colin Sharpe (0-for-1, pair of walks, RBI, two runs).
Kyle Castellano also helped out on the hill, yielding only one hit and whiffing one in a tilt ending with two outs in the top of the fourth inning; that came on the order of “home-plate” umpire Andrew Carlson due to the 15-run rule.
“I actually surprised myself; I never thought I would have nine strikeouts in only our first game,” Greenless grinned afterward. “I also didn’t think I’d hit this well. I was really excited to get back out here.”
He explained that when his dad, Jay, discovered the Woonsocket L.L. campaign had been halted, he told him of the possibility to play in Burrillville. To no great shock, the younger Greenless leaped at the chance.
“I just said, ‘Yes!’” he said. “I was kind of bummed when it was canceled; I wanted the chance to play, but now I am.”
Greenless wasn’t alone.
“It was our home game, so I was just trying to do my best, and I think I did,” noted catcher Brayden Castellone. “I’d also say it’s good to have some kids from Woonsocket; it’s fun to play on the same team with other kids. Joe pitched great; he’s really fun to catch.”
Offered head coach Frank Castellone, of course the father of Brayden and Kyle: “The kids were bouncing off the walls, they were so excited. We’ve been out here a little bit playing with our AAU team, the Upper Deck Stone Crabs U11 team, but I never expected this kind of outing, not for the first game. The kids played terrific.
“For their first night out, you couldn’t ask for more.
While Greenless continued to mow down the opposing batters, K-of-C grabbed a 3-0 cushion in the first frame and never relented. In that inning, Brayden Castellone ripped an opposite-field single to right and took second on a wild pitch before Kyle Castellone reached on a two-base outfield drop. Brayden then scored on a passed ball, and Greenless drilled a double to deep right to plate Kyle.
Caesar Vazquez followed with an RBI two-bagger of his own, giving K-of-C a 3-0 lead.
It actually cushioned it to 7-0 in a four-run second. Colin Sharpe drew a leadoff walk, took second on Brayden Gouin’s groundout and hustled in on Brayden Castellone’s second straight opposite-field hit. Dylan Kalfalas and Kyle both walked to load the bags, and Brayden and Kalfalas both sprinted in on wild deliveries.
Greenless followed, bashing a double down the left-field line to score Kyle for the final run of the frame.
Chase Gavis lasted only two frames for HFD, though right reliever Dylan Lafleur did his job in the third; after surviving a pair of passes to Caeden Bren and Connor Levesque, he fanned both Sharpe and Gouin before his defense came up with a fantastic tag of Bren at third base, that after a wild pitch.
Ironically, HFD ruined the combined no-hit bid with two outs in the top of the fourth. Gavis had drilled a hit to left off of the reliever Kyle Castellone, though his kid brother threw him out attempting to steal second.
After that, however, it was all K-of-C, which exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal it. Brayden started the rally with a walk, then scored on three straight wild pitches, and with one down, Kyle beat out an infield hit, took second on another pitch gone awry and scored on Greenless’ single to left.
The “host” batters then chose to became patient, and that resulted in eight straight passes before Brayden drove home Levesque with the penulitmate run of the contest.
“Our kids swung the bat well, they played good defense and they pitched extremely well,” the elder Castellone said. “We have a lot of younger guys on our team; half of the players had never played in majors before, they were down in the minors, so to get them involved was really important. We wanted to get them on the bases, get them acclimated to what baseball is like up here.
“As for playing again, I think the kids were just glad to be out of the house, getting off the X-Box and out here so they can do what they do. I think everyone is really happy we’re back out here.”
Harrisville F.D. 000 0 – 0 1 1
Knights of Columbus340 8 – 15 7 0
Chase Gavis, Dylan Lafleur (3) and Logan Gomes. Joe Greenless, Kyle Castellone (4) and Brayden Castellone, 2B – Greenless 2, Caesar Vazquez.
