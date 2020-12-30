SHAPING UP: Pandemic helped PC's Cooley reset lifestyle

PROVIDENCE — “First and foremost, I’ve been battling being a big guy my whole life,” said Ed Cooley, his words serving as a jumping-off point for those seeking to shed weight as part of their New Year’s resolution.
“I want to help all those who have struggled to lose weight and have had problems their whole lives. I’m definitely one,” said the Providence College men’s basketball head coach about delivering a message that is rooted in his ability to drop a ton of weight.
For those who have tuned into a Friar game on television this season, you might have noticed a slimmer and leaner Cooley patrolling the sidelines. The question is, how did he do it? What secret did he unlock that enabled him to lose nearly 50 pounds?
For starters, the Cooley appearing nowadays on your screen is living proof that you don’t have to cut corners in the quest to slim down. Back in 2013, he underwent a weight-reduction surgery that helped him go from 357 pounds to 215. You could tell how proud he was every time he strolled onto the court rocking a three-piece suit.
Before embarking on another course correction earlier this year, Cooley’s weight stood at 290 pounds.
“I had many friends tell me, ‘Hey man, your weight is ballooning again,’” said Cooley, now 51 and in his 10th season coaching the Friars. “If close friends tell you that you’re putting on a lot of weight, those are the ones you respect because they’re telling you the truth.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been good in the sense that it allowed Cooley to truly slow down, the result of having extra time on his hands. During the spring and summer, he only saw his players through a computer screen. Traditional in-person recruiting was not an option, per the NCAA.
“The pandemic kept me off the road and kept me home,” said Cooley.
It was near the coach’s residence in East Greenwich where Cooley and his wife Nurys would head out for daily walks that started out as 3.5-mile treks. Before long, the Cooleys bumped up the mileage to six miles per session.
With help from PC strength and conditioning coach Ken White, Cooley outfitted his house to include a weight room, a cardio room, and a yoga room. It was clear he was serious about getting his weight under control, yet anyone who has tried to elevate their heart rate knows that exercising is only part of the equation.
“I haven’t had very good eating habits,” said Cooley, noting that bread and pizza represent two of his favorite foods.
Breakfast now consists of a protein shake, oatmeal, and a banana. At lunch, it’s half a sandwich and fruit. Cooley will have what he described as “a decent dinner” – fish and chicken with the occasional serving of red meat. Yes, he will indulge in a snack, though not as often as before he embarked on a holistic lifestyle.
“I’m way more mindful of what I’m putting into my body,” he said. “I’m watching my intake, but it’s not so much about being overly cautious with what I’m eating. It’s about portion control and then making sure I burn calories every day.”
Cooley has become fanatical about exercising. His day starts with yoga and could be followed by a track workout, time on the treadmill, or heading out for a long-distance run. The day after the Friars defeated Seton Hall in overtime, Cooley was spotted jogging down Pleasant Valley Parkway.
“I think you have to write it down that you’re going to work out. If you write it, I believe you’ll do it. If you don’t, I don’t know if you do it,” said Cooley, offering advice that’s worth its weight in gold when it comes to improving his well-being.
During the summer, Cooley would follow a lengthy stroll by walking 18 holes of golf. He’ll jog around the Friar Ruane Development Center after a session on the treadmill. He’ll walk around with a weighted vest or push a sled.
“I try to do anything that increases my heart rate. For me when I sweat, it validates my workout. I need to sweat to feel validated,” said Cooley.
The coach’s life-changing crusade has yielded tremendous results. He’s proud to report that he’s now down to 243 pounds.
“The more that comes off, the better you feel. Your clothes start feeling different on you. You can wear anything. That emotional uplift really helps,” he said. “Self-wellness and taking care of yourself … if I’m not correct, how can I expect anyone else to be correct? I’m watching what I’m eating and setting an example for my team. I can’t tell them to be in shape and I’m not in shape.”
Cooley noted the mental component that has become part and parcel of setting out daily to making sure that beads of sweat pour down his face while being cognizant of what he’s consuming.
“During this pandemic, I know I’ve become a better coach, a better husband, a better father, and a better leader. I’m way more focused and determined. I’m motivated to stay in shape and motivated to eat the right things,” he said. “If my actions match my words, then I’m heading in the right direction. Hopefully what I’ve done in the past 275 days [and counting] will prepare me for the rest of my life.”
Words to live by as the season of making resolutions and following through on them quickly approaches.
