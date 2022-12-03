SHARING THE SAME COURT: High school teammates Hutchinson, Pierre set to meet as URI hosts Providence

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – It was last spring and Louis Hutchinson decided to mark the occasion of inking his National Letter of Intent to join the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball program with some playful ribbing.
With fellow Long Island Lutheran High School teammate Jayden Pierre on hand for the NLI ceremony, Hutchinson elected to fast-track six months down the road. Pierre was already signed, sealed, and delivered to Providence College, hence Hutchinson sought to bring up teammates going head-to-head come Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Ryan Center.
“We were talking trash about who’s going to win,” said Hutchinson with a smile one day earlier this week while sitting in the stands of the arena where the electricity figures to bounce off the walls the moment the Friars and Rams sprint out of their respective tunnels for pregame warmups.
Hutchinson and Pierre might be newcomers to the PC-URI rivalry, yet neither one will require introductions. Call it a byproduct of suiting up for the same LuHi program last season.
For the former high school running mates who’ll drop a line to see how the other is doing now and again, Hutchinson and Pierre will be looking to prove a point for their respective present-day teams. The bonds, the ties, the links … everything that took shape on Long Island under the direction of head coach John Buck is being cast to the side for the sake of a non-conference game where one fan base – the Friars or Rams – can claim bragging rights over the other for the next 365 days.
“It’s going to be cool competing against each other, coming from the same high school,” said Pierre, speaking after a recent Friar home game. “Definitely talked a little smack, but I’m a competitive person. I know we’ll both be ready to go out there and play our best basketball.”
Added Hutchinson, “That’s my brother. It just adds a little bit extra to the rivalry.”
The fact that Hutchinson and Pierre ended up at schools in the Ocean State certainly makes for a juicy subplot heading into the latest installment of a hoops saga that certainly has a habit of drawing an imaginary line with URI fans on one side and PC followers on the other.
“We’re not too far from where we played high school basketball and are doing great things at our [current] schools right now,” said Pierre, his words encapsulating a stance concerning two true freshmen who have managed to carve out important roles on their respective squads.
Hutchinson has started the previous three games for the Rams and logged double-digit minutes in five of seven games. His best outing coincided with Rhode Island’s first win of the season – 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting against Stony Brook back on Nov. 15.
As for Pierre, he’s emerged as a sparkplug off the bench for Ed Cooley’s club. To date, he owns three games of 20-plus minutes and three contests of 10-plus points. Some Providence fans believe the 6-foot-1 guard who is 7-of-9 from three-point territory should be out there for more than the 14.5 minutes he’s averaging through eight games.
At a time when the transfer portal has created a trickle-down effect where first-year players find themselves waiting for their opportunity behind those with college experience, Pierre and Hutchinson represent a breath of fresh air. Through their on-court actions, each one has served notice that there’s still room for freshmen to come in and not serve as practice fodder.
Pierre and Hutchinson were on the same page when asked about the secret sauce that’s enabled them to find their way as freshmen.
“LuHi definitely prepared us like a college team,” said Pierre. “They did a great job with us.”
“To be able to come in and make an impact – get minutes so I’m able to do my job and be efficient and successful on the court – a lot of credit goes to LuHi for helping us be in the best place possible,” said Hutchinson, listed as a 6-foot-7 swingman.
For Buck, the man who coached Pierre and Hutchinson at their last stop before college, the trend of LuHi graduates hitting the ground running represents a source of immense pride.
“There’s an inevitable learning curve that we can’t replicate, but we design things where they aren’t completely shellshocked when they step on a college campus,” said Buck when reached by phone. “Very proud of them. Both are hard workers and high-character young men. As a coach, it’s satisfying for your guys to succeed in that way.
“It’s harder than ever to get a scholarship offer as a high school senior. The fact they both did that and are now on a college roster and have become rotation guys speaks volumes to their talent and approach when they got on campus,” Buck delved further.
Pierre has been lauded for his outgoing personality by Providence coaches and teammates. He declared that Hutchinson is even more magnanimous.
“I find it funny he said that,” laughs Hutchinson.
There is something to be said for not being shy, meek, or timid as a freshman. For Pierre – declared by Cooley as a future household name in college hoops at October’s Big East Media Day – and Hutchinson, both are cloaked in confidence that has proven to be as vital as their respective skill sets.
“Coach [Archie Miller of URI] has emphasized that I have a great voice and that it carries and I talk a lot,” said Hutchinson. “I like to communicate when I’m on the court. Honestly, one thing I’ve realized at this level is to be comfortable with yourself and be outgoing that way … don’t try to hide because you are going to make mistakes. You have to be able to roll with the punches and push forward so you can be the best you can be.”
Before joining forces at Long Island Lutheran, Pierre and Hutchinson faced off on the AAU circuit and various camps – “dating back to eighth grade,” said Hutchinson. “It was nice being on the same side last year.”
What if Pierre blows by Hutchinson for a lay-up or steps back to stick a jump shot? Nothing to do but look to see if Hutchinson returns serve on the other end. One year after wearing the same uniform, it’s back to squaring off as opponents in conjunction with the state’s top annual sporting event.
“I’m excited, but taking no prisoners on Saturday,” said Hutchinson.
“You root for good games for both guys,” said Buck. “The results will be what they are.”
