Shorthanded Friars look to make the best of it in closed scrimmage against Purdue

PROVIDENCE – It’s close enough to the first game of the regular season where PC coach Ed Cooley can make definitive calls regarding the Friars’ lengthy list of the walking wounded.
Speaking before Friday’s practice, Cooley said, “it’s unlikely that we’ll have Nate (Watson) for Game 1.” Watson has been sidelined for a few weeks with a right knee injury; the talented junior center is still wearing a large brace.
“He’s getting better and progressing the right way, but he’s nowhere near for a game,” said Cooley as PC prepares to head to Indianapolis for a Sunday closed scrimmage against a Purdue team that owns quite a bit of length.
The Friars will have little choice but to rely on a limited rotation against the Boilermakers when they take the court inside the Indiana Pacers’ practice field. Prized freshman Greg Gantt remains out with an Achilles injury and is not even close to being ready, per Cooley. Senior Maliek White tweaked his ankle early in the second half of last Saturday’s exhibition game against Stonehill.
“Hopefully Maliek is ready to go (for PC’s first game on Nov. 5 against Sacred Heart), but Greg and Nate, I can’t see it happening,” said Cooley. “I don’t know if we have enough, but we’re going to go with the horses that are in the stable right now and get out there and play [come Sunday].”
There is some good news on the injury front as point guard Luwane Pipkins (hamstring) has progressed to the point where Cooley was hoping that his newcomer could practice for 25-30 minutes on Friday. Pipkins dressed for the Stonehill game and warmed up with his teammates but did not play.
“I’m hopeful for Pip,” said Cooley.
For those Friars who have managed to steer clear of the injury bug, Cooley called the upcoming matchup against Purdue, “an opportunity to show they belong. (Purdue head coach Matt Painter) feels we play a unique style defensively. Hopefully this game will be good for us in the long run.” The Boilermakers return two starters from last year’s team that fell to eventual national champion Virginia in the Elite Eight.
With Watson out, the Friars know they’ll need a collective effort on the glass on Sunday.
“They have a lot of size so we’re going to have to play bigger than we are. The key thing is going to be boxing out,” said sophomore guard David Duke. “It’s a high-caliber opponent that gives us a chance to see where we’re at.”
Added senior big man Kalif Young, “It’s a great experience to play someone new. You get antsy seeing the same faces every day. Purdue is a good team and a good challenge as far as seeing where we’re at.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.